SwitchBot launches world’s first multitasking household robot – here are 5 features I didn't expect

After attending CES last week, the T3 team has returned to Blighty with a wealth of exciting insights into the tech landscape of 2025. From Hisense's gigantic 116-inch LED TV to a smart ring made from 18 carat gold, we've seen it all – and there's still so much to unpack.
A major highlight of the show was the spotlight on the best robot vacuum cleaners, with many models boasting impressive features like stair-climbing abilities and 360-degree vision. The Roborock Saros Z70 clinched our Best Robot Vacuum award, but amidst the competition, one contender truly stood out.
SwitchBot seized the moment to unveil the revolutionary K20+ Pro – the world’s first multitasking household robot. If you’re wondering what exactly a multitasking robot does, I’ve carefully considered its capabilities, and have narrowed down the five features that truly surprised me.
Keep reading to discover what they are, and whether this groundbreaking robot has a place in your home.
1. It can bring you food and beverages
The K20+ Pro is a smart delivery assistant, meaning it's capable of transporting food, beverages and even small packages. Whilst robots performing tasks like these have become common in hotels and restaurants, it’s exciting to see this technology making its way into a consumer setting.
Although it has a weight limit of 8 kg, this capacity is quite practical. To put it into perspective, a standard bottle of wine weighs approximately 1.2 kg – that's all I'm saying.
2. It will purify the air in your home
Why invest in one of the best air purifiers when a multi-tasking robot can do it for you? The K20+ Pro also conducts multi-spot air purification, meaning it mobilises and elevates the process of home air purification.
It only works when the robot is stationary as an added safety measure – even if it’s hard to imagine the risks posed by a moving air-purifying robot. However, considering that standalone air purifiers can be pricey, the integration of this functionality into a multi-purpose device makes the K20+ Pro an incredibly smart investment.
3. It's a 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner
I was initially expecting the K20+ Pro to be limited to robot vacuum functionality based on its appearance, but it actually transforms into a lightweight cordless vacuum as well. The Combo setup adds a cordless vacuum component to the base robot vacuum, providing users with the flexibility to clean furniture, stairs and other areas with ease.
Whilst it’s likely that this feature will be available at an additional cost, it’s exciting to see a robot vacuum offer such versatile functionality beyond just floor cleaning.
4. It will patrol your home
Equipped with the SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 2K or 3K, the K20+ Pro Patrol Kit provides real-time monitoring, advanced motion detection and instant notifications. Seamlessly integrated with the SwitchBot app, it enables users to patrol their homes remotely, keeping pets, children and valuables safe and secure.
It appears this feature will be an add-on as well, but the idea of being able to monitor my home whilst cleaning it at the same time fills me with joy. Is that the most boring thing I've ever said? Probably.
5. It's a tablet holder
Finally, the K20+ Pro can also carry and transport your tablet around for you. If you're wondering why this is useful, imagine setting up all your smart home controls on your tablet and transforming it into a portable hub. One thing’s for sure – no one's done that before.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
