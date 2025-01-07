Ultrahuman unveils ‘Rare’ smart ring collection made from 18K gold

Ultrahuman, one of the best smart ring brands, has just unveiled the world’s first luxury smart ring, ‘Rare’, at CES, made from 18K gold.

Following the successful launch of its first non-subscription smart ring— the Ultrahuman Ring Air — back in 2023, the company has been busy continuing to make its mark with its continuous release of innovative free features (from Stress Rythm to Dynamic Recovery) and third-party app integration.

The release of Rare, however, is the brand’s first step into the luxury wearable market, combining elegance with advanced health tech – it’s a bold move.

Rare’s first release, the ‘Desert Collection’, includes three rings: Desert Rose, Dune and Desert Snow. All seek to capture the fusion of beauty and resilience found in these arid landscapes.

Desert Rose and Dune are both crafted from 18K gold, sourced from the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to ensure the highest level of authenticity and quality. In comparison, Desert Snow is made from PT950 platinum to ensure 'unmatched' durability.

As with the Ring Air, wearers can keep track of key health metrics, including daily movement, heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, stress, skin temperature and more, albeit in a serious style. All rings will also incorporate photoplethysmography and 6-axis motion sensors.

“With Rare, we’ve reimagined what a smart ring can be, creating a masterpiece that not only brings personal wellness but also embodies the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship,” says Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman.

Rare will launch in Paris and London, two iconic capitals at the heart of luxury, in Printemps and Selfridges. For more info, head over to Ultrahuman today.