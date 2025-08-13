Garmin’s flagship adventure watches get two fresh updates - and it’s more than a bug patch

It seems Garmin are nearing to a major update release for its top-notch line of rugged adventure watches.

In just a matter of days, the brand pushed out not one but two beta updates to its latest high-end watches, which is usually a sign we’re getting close to a big, stable release.

The newest of the pair, Beta Version 17.25, is now making its way to the Fenix 8, Tactix 8, Enduro 3 and Fenix E for anyone enrolled in Garmin’s public beta programme.

While it won’t bring any flashy new features onboard, Garmin says it will deliver some important stability fixes that should make your watch run better than ever

This latest build focuses on squashing two annoying crash bugs. One of which would strike if you exited the Custom Multisport Activity menu before finishing a new activity setup, and the other appeared when accessing Activity Settings from the Main Menu instead of the Activity Stage Page.

Both should now be wiped from the face of the earth, according to garmin. Phew.

The Enduro 3 is also included in the beta patch update (Image credit: Garmin)

The latest beta update lands just days after version 17.23, which took care of a few other long-standing bugs.

The main one of those was incorrect satellite settings on the Activity Stage Page while another stopped Morning Report all-day events showing up on the wrong date.

Other bugs fixed included glitches with Emoji Zhuyin, Thai and Japanese keyboards as well as restoring button shortcuts so they can once again exit the Evening Report as intended.

How to get it

Both 17.23 and 17.25 have already hit 100% rollout, so you might see an update waiting for you. If not, you can force the download by heading to Menu > System > Software Update > Check for Updates on your watch.

You can also sync via Garmin Express on your computer, but remember - only beta programme devices will get these updates.

Another thing Garmin notes is that ECG, Dive and Aviation features are still disabled in this beta cycle and will only return when Garmin’s ready for a stable release. If you rely on those, you might want to stay on the live software for now or be ready to roll back if you upgrade and regret it.

While the beta updates might not bring any massive changes, they’re still worth a gander since they'll keep your watch running smoothly.

And with Garmin dropping two betas in under a week, it's likely that the bigger v17.xx update is nearly ready for its official debut.