Apple promises easier Fitness+ workouts and better routines in 2026

Apple is starting 2026 with a major refresh for Apple Fitness+, adding new multi-week training programs, Artist Spotlight playlists, and new episodes of its popular Time to Walk series.

The company often rolls out Fitness+ updates in January to tap into the surge in interest around getting active at the start of the year.

Last year, it launched a 12-week strength-training programme, as well as new yoga workouts and improved integration with Strava.

In 2026, the biggest addition is a set of new weekly workout plans that Apple says remove the guesswork around what to do next.

Make Your Fitness Comeback is aimed at anyone returning to exercise, pairing short 10-minute Strength, HIIT and Yoga sessions across four weeks.

Build a Yoga Habit in 4 Weeks focuses on flexibility, stability and stress relief with two 10-minute flows each week, while Back-to-Back Strength and HIIT combines 20-minute sessions with zero rest between Strength and cardio to push intensity.

A fourth plan, The Strength Basics in 3 Weeks, lands January 12 and teaches key lifts and form fundamentals for beginners or anyone restarting strength training.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where music does the heavy lifting

Music remains a huge part of Fitness+, and Artist Spotlight returns with workouts built entirely around KAROL G, with Bad Bunny joining the lineup in February to celebrate the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Time to Walk is also back with new stories and playlists from Penn Badgley, Mel B and Michelle Monaghan later in the year.

Apple is also featuring guest creators inside workouts, including Allie Bennett’s treadmill “strut” energy, dance creators TwinSauce, and wellness creator Remy Park, appearing in Yoga.

Walk with Mel B (Image credit: Apple)

Fitness+ works across iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and those using Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3 can see metrics like heart rate, calories, Activity rings and the Burn Bar onscreen.

Custom Plans remain available, letting subscribers build personalised schedules with chosen workout types, trainers, and durations.

Apple is also expanding accessibility, with dubbed content in Spanish and German and Japanese coming soon, plus continued integration with Strava for sharing and trial offers.

The platform has reportedly seen leadership changes aimed at accelerating growth, according to Bloomberg, and these new programmes appear aligned with that strategy.

These changes suggest Apple is looking to reinvigorate Fitness+, but it remains to be seen how the service evolves throughout 2026 and beyond.

Apple Fitness+ costs £9.99 per month or £79.99 per year and can be shared with up to five family members. It’s also included in Apple One Premier, and new users may receive extended trials with eligible Apple devices.