Apple promises easier Fitness+ workouts and better routines in 2026
A fresh set of programs, new music-fuelled workouts and celebrity voices arrive to help users stay consistent this year
Apple is starting 2026 with a major refresh for Apple Fitness+, adding new multi-week training programs, Artist Spotlight playlists, and new episodes of its popular Time to Walk series.
The company often rolls out Fitness+ updates in January to tap into the surge in interest around getting active at the start of the year.
Last year, it launched a 12-week strength-training programme, as well as new yoga workouts and improved integration with Strava.
In 2026, the biggest addition is a set of new weekly workout plans that Apple says remove the guesswork around what to do next.
Make Your Fitness Comeback is aimed at anyone returning to exercise, pairing short 10-minute Strength, HIIT and Yoga sessions across four weeks.
Build a Yoga Habit in 4 Weeks focuses on flexibility, stability and stress relief with two 10-minute flows each week, while Back-to-Back Strength and HIIT combines 20-minute sessions with zero rest between Strength and cardio to push intensity.
A fourth plan, The Strength Basics in 3 Weeks, lands January 12 and teaches key lifts and form fundamentals for beginners or anyone restarting strength training.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Where music does the heavy lifting
Music remains a huge part of Fitness+, and Artist Spotlight returns with workouts built entirely around KAROL G, with Bad Bunny joining the lineup in February to celebrate the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.
Time to Walk is also back with new stories and playlists from Penn Badgley, Mel B and Michelle Monaghan later in the year.
Apple is also featuring guest creators inside workouts, including Allie Bennett’s treadmill “strut” energy, dance creators TwinSauce, and wellness creator Remy Park, appearing in Yoga.
Fitness+ works across iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and those using Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3 can see metrics like heart rate, calories, Activity rings and the Burn Bar onscreen.
Custom Plans remain available, letting subscribers build personalised schedules with chosen workout types, trainers, and durations.
Apple is also expanding accessibility, with dubbed content in Spanish and German and Japanese coming soon, plus continued integration with Strava for sharing and trial offers.
The platform has reportedly seen leadership changes aimed at accelerating growth, according to Bloomberg, and these new programmes appear aligned with that strategy.
These changes suggest Apple is looking to reinvigorate Fitness+, but it remains to be seen how the service evolves throughout 2026 and beyond.
Apple Fitness+ costs £9.99 per month or £79.99 per year and can be shared with up to five family members. It’s also included in Apple One Premier, and new users may receive extended trials with eligible Apple devices.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.