Apple Fitness+ could be completely transformed in the coming months

Quick Summary Apple Fitness+ is reportedly going under new leadership in order to promote growth. The ever-reliable Apple expert, Mark Gurman, suggests the service will be put under Apple's VP of Health, Sumbul Desai. This could change the way it operates and how users interact with it.

We’ve heard a lot of rumours about Apple in the past week. There was some chatter about the new colours the iPhone 18 Pro might come in next year, followed by a report that the iPhone Air 2 might add a secondary ultra wide sensor.

But now we're hearing about possible changes to Apple Fitness+. And they come from a traditionally reliable source.

What’s happening to Apple Fitness+?

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said the Apple Fitness+ service will be undergoing a reorganisation in order to encourage growth. It launched in 2020, but there haven’t been a huge number of changes or improvements since then.

Apple added Strava integration at the beginning of this year, and the company also removed the need to have an Apple Watch to use Fitness+ back in 2022. But aside from those, the main changes have been new workouts and programmes.

Gurman claims that the service is one of Apple’s “weakest digital offerings”. But he also says that Apple isn’t giving up on Fitness+ despite the “high churn” and “little revenue upside”.

Instead, Apple is said to be putting Fitness+ under Apple’s VP of Health, Sumbul Desai, and is "under review".

It’s not yet clear what this change in leadership will entail or what new features it might bring in the future, but it's expected there will be some wide-ranging changes.

With Apple having added a heart rate sensor to the AirPods Pro 3 earlier this year, as well as the Powerbeats Pro 2, it's clear Apple has a focus on health.

For now, Fitness+ is still a comprehensive platform with 12 workout types from strength training to HIIT. New sessions are added weekly to the various types and sessions vary in length from five mines to 45 minutes.

It also offers personalised recommendations and custom plans, with real-time metrics appearing on screen if you use an Apple Watch, AirPods Pro 3 or any Bluetooth heart rate monitor.