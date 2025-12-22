The ultimate Android phone camera could be here in 2026 – and it's not from Samsung

Quick summary The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to come with two 200MP sensors and a 50MP 10x optical zoom. The phone appears to be positioning itself as the ultimate camera experience in a smartphone.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to come with two 200-megapixel cameras, as well as a 50-megapixel 10x optical zoom, hitting new highs for resolution and zoom. That would position the Oppo Find X9 Ultra as the smartphone camera to beat.

There's no shortage of 200-megapixel sensors on phones, but it's normally reserved for the main camera. For the past couple of years, that's been what Samsung has used on its Galaxy S Ultra models, while the company also dabbled with a 10x optical zoom on the Galaxy S21 Ultra through to the S23 Ultra.

But with Oppo looking to draw more fans to the brand, it seems to be throwing everything into the camera, according to established leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Android Authority).

The details tell us that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature two 200MP sensors, one for the main camera and a second for the "mid telephoto". We've seen some models offering two levels of telephoto zoom, especially when there's a longer dedicated zoom offered too. In this case, there's a 50-megapixel sensor offering 10x optical zoom.

That means there are two periscope lenses. While it's not clear what the "mid telephoto" might offer, it's likely that it's 3x optical zoom, probably the same arrangement as the Oppo Find X9 Pro that's already available. That will be needed to bridge the regular camera and the 10x optical zoom, without there being a quality gap.

It might be that Oppo is using Sony's LYT-901 sensor and if the performance of the Find X9 Pro is anything to go by, then this Ultra model could be a serious contender. There's also expected to be a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

I assume that the Hasselblad collaboration will continue, while it's said that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch display and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, according to NotebookCheck. It's also said that the Ultra will keep a similar round camera design to the Find X8 Ultra and not move the squared design seen on other Find X9 models.

The question will be whether it's available outside of China which not all Oppo models are, but the company is making something of a return to international sales after a bit of a break.