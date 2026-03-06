Oppo phones will soon play nicer with iPhones – AirDrop support confirmed

Quick Summary Oppo could soon offer native Quick Share and AirDrop compatibility. The feature is said to arrive in March, after Pixel started offering it in November 2025.

Oppo has confirmed that file sharing between its Android devices and iPhone is coming soon, allowing owners to use Quick Share with AirDrop. That will remove one of the barriers between the two systems.

Google and Apple first enabled the interoperability late in 2025, meaning that Pixel phones could directly send and receive files with the iPhone. It's not quite as seamless as native systems, namely that it doesn't work with contacts yet. You also have to change the privacy settings to "everyone" for a limited time.

Thanks to details in a MediaTek press release sent to 9to5Google, we learn that Oppo's Find X9 Series will be first to offer Android Quick Share, allowing Oppo phones to send files to iPhone, iPad and Mac devices.

The press release goes further, saying that the feature will update in March to allow this extended function. That could indicate that the rest of the Android world is close behind, with Samsung known to be working on similar features.

We've seen barriers between iPhone and Android devices tumbling in recent years, with the appearance of both sides working to enable collaboration. That's seen some developments in messaging, while we now see more Android devices that can work with Apple devices.

Honor, for example, enables Apple integration through Honor Connect – including Quick Share and NFC tap to share. While you can also use an Honor tablet or the Honor Magic V6 as a second screen for your Mac.

Similarly, Xiaomi Interconnectivity provides a link between the two brands, pulling over things like notifications, allowing sharing and tap to share. These solutions require an app to work, while the solution on the Pixel is native.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, it's likely that these functions will be enabled at a system level, without the need for extra apps and making the whole experience more seamless for all users involved. That's the message that Oppo is sending, as it clearly states that it works "without installing third-party applications".

It looks like the future of good communications between Apple and everyone is moving forward at pace.