Your iPhone is getting a major new update soon – here are the new features to expect

Quick Summary A developer beta for iOS 26.4 has just landed, and it reveals some of the features you can expect to come to your iPhone. It includes new abilities for Reminders, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

It was only last week that Apple released iOS 26.3, adding a number of new features to compatible iPhones. Among other things, the latest software introduced transfer to Android functionality, to make moving files and images quicker between iPhone and Android devices more simple.

A weather wallpaper was also added with iOS 26.3, plus a number of security updates, and if you live in the EU, better compatibility with third party smartwatches if you turn the Notification Forwarding setting on.

What is coming with iOS 26.4?

But, as ever, as soon as one final software build has been released, the beta of the next arrives.

In this case, that’s iOS 26.4 beta 1, which is now available for developers, as spotted by 9to5Mac. This is the software build that is expected to deliver the long-promised smarter Siri, but there are a number of other features coming too it seems.

According to the report, iOS 26.4 will introduce encrypted RCS messaging, as well as “advanced video podcast capabilities” in the Apple Podcasts app. That should make it easier to switch between watching a video podcast and listening to audio.

Apple Music is also getting a little spruce up, with full screen artwork for some albums and playlists, while there’s also a redesigned Wallpaper Gallery to make it easier to find new designs for your home and lock screens.

Elsewhere, Reminders is said to be adding a new Smart List for tasks that have been marked as ‘Urgent’, expanding on the Urgent setting that appeared with iOS 26.2.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are a couple of other smaller features mentioned in the 9to5Mac report too, including a new icon for Freeform and a Shortcuts action for setting your iPhone’s charge limit.

It’s also been claimed by MacRumors that the Stolen Device Protection feature will be enabled by default. This asks for biometric authentication when you are away from a known location like work or home – making it harder for thieves to profit from stolen iPhones.

With iOS 26.4 beta 1 only just being released to developers, it’s possible some of these features won’t make it into the final build of the software, but there is certainly plenty to look forward to even if a few do get delayed.