Your old iPhone may have a new lease of life thanks to this unusual software update

Quick Summary Apple has released a software update to iOS 12 three years after the last one. The iOS 12.5.8 and iPad 12.5.8 update will renew a certificate for iMessage and FaceTime that would otherwise see these services discontinued after January 2027.

When it comes to software updates, Apple typically supports its phones, tablets and laptops for around seven years, bringing new features and bug fixes to them regularly. It is one of the leaders when it comes to support for older devices and has been for a long time, though both Samsung and Google have followed suit in recent years.

The latest news is unusual, however, even for Apple. As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple has released iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8 alongside multiple beta versions of its latest software to developers. As you might know, the latest software is iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, but iOS 12 hasn’t had an update for three years, until now.

Apple’s release notes on the iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8 software say: “This update extends the certificate required by features such as iMessage, FaceTime, and device activation to continue working after January 2027.”

Effectively, it means a small group of older iPhones, iPads and the iPod touch that no longer support the latest software will make sure services like iMessage and FaceTime as well as device activation will work after January 2027 when the certificate is due to expire. The last system update for these devices was released in January 2023 so the update might even help iron out any bugs that may have appeared over those years, too.

The iOS 12.5.8 and iPad 12.5.8 update will be available for the following iPhone and iPad models, as well as the 6th generation iPod touch:

Apple iPhone 5s

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Apple iPad Air

Apple iPad mini 2

Apple iPad mini 3

With the iPhone 5s having launched in 2013, it’s 13 years old this year so this is certainly not an update anyone expected. It might not deliver the new Liquid Glass design or the ability to change the snooze duration on your alarm like iOS 26, but it is good to see Apple hasn’t completely forgotten about these older handsets.

