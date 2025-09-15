iOS 26 is here – it's time to update your iPhone with new features

Quick Summary Apple has finally released iOS 26 for iPhone models from the SE (2nd Gen) and iPhone 11 and up. It's available to download now and brings with it the new Liquid Glass design and a whole lot more.

It's been months since we first spotted Apple's new iPhone operating system and its Liquid Glass design, but iOS 26 is now available for you to download.

Along with the other OS updates, including iPadOS 26, tvOS 26 and watchOS 26, the new iPhone software is now out of beta and can be installed today. You just need an iPhone 11 or above, or an iPhone SE (2nd Gen) or above.

Head to Settings > General > Software Update to check if iOS 26.0.0 is available to you now and start the download and installation process if so. Alternatively, if you have automatic updates switched on, it should just do it all for you, although you'll likely have to wait longer.

Apple has revealed a fair few details on the iOS 26 build already – which includes extra features for CarPlay, AirPods and Apple Maps, alongside new capabilities for your phone itself. Here are a few highlights.

What does iOS 26 add to my iPhone?

Perhaps the biggest change is the new design language that Apple calls Liquid Glass. This presents a more "fluid" visual experience that runs through just about everything on the iPhone.

Updated app icons is just part of it, with a new, glass-like aesthetic available to choose from, while your lock screen is more vibrant and dynamic than ever before.

You also get the likes of Live Translation in Messages, plus the ability to understand different languages in real time if you're wearing a compatible pair of AirPods.

Call screening is now available, which will automatically answer unknown phone calls and share their details before you need to answer – that way you can rid yourself of spam callers.

You get a more personalised Maps experience too, with preferred routes being learned automatically, so the service can alert you of issues you might face on your imminent travels, before you even set off.

And gaming gets its own dedicated app, with many more options than the games section in the App Store.

There's plenty of additional features that have arrived too, which we'll detail more in the coming days.

What iPhones are compatible with iOS 26?

As we said above, you can download and install iOS 26 on the iPhone 11 and above, plus iPhone SE models from the 2nd generation and on. However, here's a list of all the iPhones that support the latest software:

iPhone Air

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

If your iPhone is on the list above, you can get downloading now.