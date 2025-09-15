iOS 26 is here – it's time to update your iPhone with new features
Apple's new iPhone software has arrived and you can download it now
Quick Summary
Apple has finally released iOS 26 for iPhone models from the SE (2nd Gen) and iPhone 11 and up.
It's available to download now and brings with it the new Liquid Glass design and a whole lot more.
It's been months since we first spotted Apple's new iPhone operating system and its Liquid Glass design, but iOS 26 is now available for you to download.
Along with the other OS updates, including iPadOS 26, tvOS 26 and watchOS 26, the new iPhone software is now out of beta and can be installed today. You just need an iPhone 11 or above, or an iPhone SE (2nd Gen) or above.
Head to Settings > General > Software Update to check if iOS 26.0.0 is available to you now and start the download and installation process if so. Alternatively, if you have automatic updates switched on, it should just do it all for you, although you'll likely have to wait longer.
Apple has revealed a fair few details on the iOS 26 build already – which includes extra features for CarPlay, AirPods and Apple Maps, alongside new capabilities for your phone itself. Here are a few highlights.
What does iOS 26 add to my iPhone?
Perhaps the biggest change is the new design language that Apple calls Liquid Glass. This presents a more "fluid" visual experience that runs through just about everything on the iPhone.
Updated app icons is just part of it, with a new, glass-like aesthetic available to choose from, while your lock screen is more vibrant and dynamic than ever before.
You also get the likes of Live Translation in Messages, plus the ability to understand different languages in real time if you're wearing a compatible pair of AirPods.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Call screening is now available, which will automatically answer unknown phone calls and share their details before you need to answer – that way you can rid yourself of spam callers.
You get a more personalised Maps experience too, with preferred routes being learned automatically, so the service can alert you of issues you might face on your imminent travels, before you even set off.
And gaming gets its own dedicated app, with many more options than the games section in the App Store.
There's plenty of additional features that have arrived too, which we'll detail more in the coming days.
What iPhones are compatible with iOS 26?
As we said above, you can download and install iOS 26 on the iPhone 11 and above, plus iPhone SE models from the 2nd generation and on. However, here's a list of all the iPhones that support the latest software:
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
If your iPhone is on the list above, you can get downloading now.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.