Samsung Galaxy S26 features teased by Samsung boss – coming with next-gen AI and more

Quick Summary A VP from Samsung has given some indication of what the Samsung Galaxy S26 might include. There's little to go on, but we may now know more about the processor it uses.

It's that time of year folks. The mercury is dropping. Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé are thawing out, ready to bless us with a customary eight weeks of festive tunes, before returning to hibernation.

In the world of tech, the turn of the year is an exciting one, with lots of brands looking to push out new devices. We've already heard about some pretty high profile Android phone launches – the OnePlus 15, for example.

Now, we've garnered some additional details about what Samsung has in store for us – and it sounds pretty interesting. As reported by Android Authority, the brand held an earnings call, in which its VP of Mobile Experience, Daniel Araujo, said that the new range will "revolutionize the user experience with user-centric, next-gen AI, a second-generation custom AP, and stronger performance, including new camera sensors.”

While there was no chance of a cast-iron guarantee, it's entirely plausible that those words point to the Exynos 2600 chipset being used. That's said to be the first 2nm chip from the brand – an advancement which could plausibly empower all of those other features.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Of course, it could also simply be in relation to a "For Galaxy" version of the Snapdragon processor. That's something we've seen used a lot in the past, and basically offers and overclocked variant of the standard Snapdragon chip for that year.

There's no way of knowing for sure until the brand launches its new devices, but it's certainly an exciting time. I'm predicting a lot of innovation this year – with Apple set to unveil the long-awaited iPhone Fold, I think other brands will be taking the opportunity to showcase new things as well.

Samsung usually unveils its products early in the year, so we shouldn't have to wait too long to know for sure.