OnePlus 15 global launch announced – and it's just two weeks away

Quick Summary OnePlus will launch its latest flagship phone globally on 13 November, The OnePlus 15 is one of the first Android devices to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, and will be available in the UK, US and Europe.

The OnePlus 15 has already launched in China, and we've been using one for the last week to bring you each of its new features as we test them, but you won't have too long to wait to get one in your own hands too.

The company has announced that it will launch the new flagship phone in the UK, US and Europe too, with its global debut planned for 13 November.

The contender for best Android phone comes with Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 – and up to 16GB of RAM.

The Chinese variant sports a 6.78-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, which should make gaming a breeze. But it's the camera system on the rear that's been getting to most attention.

That's partly thanks to OnePlus severing its ties with Hasselblad this time around (although parent brand Oppo still has some connection), and so a lot of eyes have been cast on its redesigned rear camera unit and DetailMax picture processing engine.

This utilises multiple technologies to capture more detail for photographs. For example, the Ultra-Clear 26-megapixel mode combines data from multiple 12-megapixel shots with a single 50-megapixel frame. This results in a 26-megapixel image with greater depth and clarity, OnePlus claims.

As for the phone itself, it comes in three different colours – Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet – and each has an interesting treatment to its chassis to make it stand out. The black model uses a frosted glass rear case, for example, while the sand version has a fibreglass composite back panel with a metal frame.

You'll be able to see them in the flesh once they've launched on 13 November, and an early reservation offer is available now on OnePlus' website. If you pay €99 to secure your phone, you get an extra €50 discount. And you'll also be able to secure one of the other offers, including a free gift, such as a DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Gimbal, OnePlus Watch 3, OnePlus Pad Lite, or OnePlus Buds Pro 3.