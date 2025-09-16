Samsung Galaxy phones start to get Android 16 and One UI 8 at last

Quick Summary Samsung has started the official roll-out of One UI 8 with Android 16. The company has also confirmed all the devices that will get the update in 2025.

It feels like we've been talking about One UI 8 forever, but Samsung has now officially started the roll-out of its Android 16-based software to Galaxy devices.

The update will start with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series this week. I've checked my Galaxy S25 Ultra in the UK and the update hasn't yet appeared, but I expect it within the next couple of days.

Samsung then details that the following phones will be next to get One UI 8:

Galaxy S24 family

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy S24 FE

However, Samsung goes a step further and confirms the full list due to get updates in 2025, which includes those above, as well as:

Galaxy S: Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 Galaxy Tab: Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S8 series Galaxy A: Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G, Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy A17, Galaxy A07, Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A16, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A06, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G.

For reference, the Google pushed Android 16 to Pixel phones on 10 June 2025, so it's taken Samsung three months to get the latest software into place, although the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 launched with One UI 8 in late July, so Samsung wasn't that far behind.

Amusingly, given the shorter lifespan of Android 15 (because Android 16 launched earlier this year), One UI 7 hasn't had long on many devices and looks like it's to be quickly replaced.

One UI 8 | The update you can't miss | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

One UI 8 brings a range of updates, enhancing the Galaxy AI experience and giving access to AI services like Gemini in more locations around the device. There's better support across different formats of devices, so folding phone and tablet users should have a better experience, while there are new customisation options too.

While Samsung hasn't specified a timeline, it's claimed that many supported phones will get the new software from October, with the remaining devices to follow in November.

We also previously saw a breakdown of dates that might provide useful guidance.