Samsung's Android 16 rollout dates leak – here's when your Galaxy phone could get One UI 8

Quick Summary Samsung's plans for the One UI 8 update have leaked, giving us a breakdown of the schedule. It allegedly shows that over the next month, the final build will be pushed to many of Samsung's recent phones, starting with the Galaxy S25 models.

We've been tracking Samsung's One UI 8 and Android 16 updates though the beta programme. Last week we reported that Samsung had confirmed late September for updates, but thanks to a leak, we have a slightly more detailed look at things.

It seems that the Galaxy S25 models will start receiving One UI 8 from 18 September, the S24 models from 25 September, and S23 from 2 October. The details come from an online leak, shared via X and organised by 9to5Google.

The original leak appears to be for Turkey and there could be some regional differences. In the past, we've seen that sometimes not all models get the update on the same day, but over the next month we should see One UI 8 and Android 16 land on a full selection of recent Samsung devices.

Through this process, the Galaxy S is the main focus, but generally speaking, the more recent your device, the sooner you'll get the update. The exception appears to be the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 6, which isn't due until 2 October.

Galaxy Watch models will also get the update through October and November.

Here's a breakdown of when you might expect to get the update for Samsung's best phones, with more devices on the source:

Samsung Galaxy S

Galaxy S25+ – 18 September

Galaxy S25 Ultra – 18 September

Galaxy S25 – 18 September

Galaxy S25 Edge – 25 September

Galaxy S24+ – 25 September

Galaxy S24 Ultra – 25 September

Galaxy S24 FE – 25 September

Galaxy S24 – 25 September

Galaxy S23+ – 2 October

Galaxy S23 Ultra – 2 October

Galaxy S23 FE – 2 October

Galaxy S23 – 2 October

Galaxy S21 FE 5G – 2 October

Galaxy S22+ – 6 October

Galaxy S22 Ultra – 6 October

Galaxy S22 – 6 October

Samsung Galaxy Z

Galaxy Z Fold 6 – 2 October

Galaxy Z Flip 6 – 2 October

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – 6 October

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – 6 October

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – 13 October

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – 13 October

Samsung Galaxy A

Galaxy A56 5G – 25 September

Galaxy A36 5G – 25 September

Galaxy A26 5G – 2 October

Galaxy A17 5G – 2 October

Galaxy A16 5G – 2 October

Galaxy A55 5G – 6 October

Galaxy A54 5G – 13 October

Galaxy A52s 5G – 13 October

Galaxy A25 5G – 16 October

Galaxy A23 5G – 16 October

Galaxy A53 5G – 30 October

Galaxy A35 5G – 30 October

Galaxy A34 5G – 30 October

Galaxy A33 5G – 30 October

What does One UI 8 bring to Samsung devices?

While Android 16 didn't bring a huge number of user-facing features, the biggest benefit for Pixel users was the Material 3 Expressive design. For Samsung, however, One UI 8 is a chance to bring in a whole range of features for its users.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That includes more Galaxy AI tools, meaning that the experience on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, for example, will be reflected on the Galaxy S25 and older devices. That includes wider access to Audio Eraser and a more advanced Now Brief.

There are new calling features, a more advanced Quick Share experience and navigational improvements through things like the Quick Settings. There will be tweaks in a lot of Samsung's own apps, too.

In most cases, you'll get a notification appear on screen when an update is available. Tapping this will go through to the updates section of the menu so you can find the details. Otherwise, head into Settings > Software update and you'll be able to manually check if there is an update for you.