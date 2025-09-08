Samsung's Android 16 rollout dates leak – here's when your Galaxy phone could get One UI 8
There's something fresh coming for your Samsung phone over the next month
Samsung's plans for the One UI 8 update have leaked, giving us a breakdown of the schedule.
It allegedly shows that over the next month, the final build will be pushed to many of Samsung's recent phones, starting with the Galaxy S25 models.
We've been tracking Samsung's One UI 8 and Android 16 updates though the beta programme. Last week we reported that Samsung had confirmed late September for updates, but thanks to a leak, we have a slightly more detailed look at things.
It seems that the Galaxy S25 models will start receiving One UI 8 from 18 September, the S24 models from 25 September, and S23 from 2 October. The details come from an online leak, shared via X and organised by 9to5Google.
The original leak appears to be for Turkey and there could be some regional differences. In the past, we've seen that sometimes not all models get the update on the same day, but over the next month we should see One UI 8 and Android 16 land on a full selection of recent Samsung devices.
Through this process, the Galaxy S is the main focus, but generally speaking, the more recent your device, the sooner you'll get the update. The exception appears to be the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 6, which isn't due until 2 October.
Galaxy Watch models will also get the update through October and November.
Here's a breakdown of when you might expect to get the update for Samsung's best phones, with more devices on the source:
Samsung Galaxy S
- Galaxy S25+ – 18 September
- Galaxy S25 Ultra – 18 September
- Galaxy S25 – 18 September
- Galaxy S25 Edge – 25 September
- Galaxy S24+ – 25 September
- Galaxy S24 Ultra – 25 September
- Galaxy S24 FE – 25 September
- Galaxy S24 – 25 September
- Galaxy S23+ – 2 October
- Galaxy S23 Ultra – 2 October
- Galaxy S23 FE – 2 October
- Galaxy S23 – 2 October
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G – 2 October
- Galaxy S22+ – 6 October
- Galaxy S22 Ultra – 6 October
- Galaxy S22 – 6 October
Samsung Galaxy Z
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 – 2 October
- Galaxy Z Flip 6 – 2 October
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 – 6 October
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 – 6 October
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 – 13 October
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 – 13 October
Samsung Galaxy A
- Galaxy A56 5G – 25 September
- Galaxy A36 5G – 25 September
- Galaxy A26 5G – 2 October
- Galaxy A17 5G – 2 October
- Galaxy A16 5G – 2 October
- Galaxy A55 5G – 6 October
- Galaxy A54 5G – 13 October
- Galaxy A52s 5G – 13 October
- Galaxy A25 5G – 16 October
- Galaxy A23 5G – 16 October
- Galaxy A53 5G – 30 October
- Galaxy A35 5G – 30 October
- Galaxy A34 5G – 30 October
- Galaxy A33 5G – 30 October
What does One UI 8 bring to Samsung devices?
While Android 16 didn't bring a huge number of user-facing features, the biggest benefit for Pixel users was the Material 3 Expressive design. For Samsung, however, One UI 8 is a chance to bring in a whole range of features for its users.
That includes more Galaxy AI tools, meaning that the experience on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, for example, will be reflected on the Galaxy S25 and older devices. That includes wider access to Audio Eraser and a more advanced Now Brief.
There are new calling features, a more advanced Quick Share experience and navigational improvements through things like the Quick Settings. There will be tweaks in a lot of Samsung's own apps, too.
How to check if your phone has an update available
In most cases, you'll get a notification appear on screen when an update is available. Tapping this will go through to the updates section of the menu so you can find the details. Otherwise, head into Settings > Software update and you'll be able to manually check if there is an update for you.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
