OnePlus isn't done with new launches yet – plans to follow OnePlus 15 with two devices

Quick Summary OnePlus is teasing the launch of two new devices – the OnePlus 15R and a new watch. The OnePlus 15R is likely to be a rebranding of the OnePlus Ace 6, while the new watch is a bit more of a mystery. Both devices are expected to launch within the month.

OnePlus is preparing to announce two new devices, with the OnePlus 15R and a new OnePlus Watch teased on the company's website. The release of these devices is far in advance of previous years.

OnePlus has just released the OnePlus 15, its 2026 flagship phone and it's already on sale globally. It's part of a big movement from phone manufacturers, especially those focused on the Chinese market, to drag releases forward, likely to better compete with the launch of the new iPhone.

In 2025, the OnePlus 13 made its global debut on 7 January, alongside the OnePlus 13R, the "flagship killer" model that sat on premium hardware but offered a much lower price. Now it has been confirmed that OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 15R, which I expect will be a repeat performance, taking over the OnePlus 13's skills and offering a much lower price point.

OnePlus hasn't confirmed any details about the new handset, but has listed the device on its website. The description for the page reads "Be the first to get the AI-Powered 5G Phone OnePlus 15R", so we know the focus remain on AI, but for the hardware, we can look to the OnePlus Ace 6 for guidance.

It's likely that the OnePlus 15R will have Snapdragon 8 Elite power, a 6.83-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate and a pairing of a 50-megapixel main camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide.

The battery in China is a 7800mAh unit, but that might be smaller for a global release in the OnePlus 15R. There's an image of the OnePlus Ace 6 below, which is what the OnePlus 15R should look like (but without the Ace graphics on the back).

There's a reason that OnePlus is sharing the details: it wants customers to sign-up and save money on the new devices.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

A second OnePlus device to watch out for

There's a second device that OnePlus is teasing and that's a new OnePlus Watch. The OnePlus Watch 3 launched earlier in 2025 – slimming down with 43mm size in July – so it would fair to assume that the next generation is on the horizon. Or it could be a budget version to run alongside the OnePlus 15R.

Previously, we've seen the OnePlus Watch 2R, which made a few changes to focus on affordability and it could be that OnePlus is preparing to launch a more affordable version of the Watch 3.

It's also possible, that OnePlus is going to pick up on an earlier Oppo launch and produce a version of the Oppo Watch S. This watch is known for its slimness, featuring an ECG and coming with a 3,000 nit display.

While we're waiting for a little more confirmation, there are some details we can pull out of the terms and conditions on OnePlus' site. The "subscribe campaign" runs until 17 December, suggesting that the device could be announced on 17 or 18 December.

It's also revealed that there will be a new tablet launched, as it's one of the prizes for subscribing. While the OnePlus 15R name is confirmed, OnePlus is currently just referring to the wearable as "New Watch".