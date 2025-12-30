Motorola's next flagship phone looks remarkably familiar

Quick Summary Motorola could soon launch a new flagship Android phone, but while it might look familiar, it could come under new branding. Instead of the rumoured Moto Edge 70 Ultra, the new handset could be called the Motorola Signature.

Motorola could be preparing to launch a new flagship device under the Motorola Signature label. Although, with images of the new device appearing online, it seems that the design hasn't changed from previous Motorola devices – it's exactly what might be expected.

Coming from Evan Blass, who has a high degree of reliability with leaks, the new phones are presented in Carbon and Martini Olive colours, but appear to have a textured rear with the camera in the top left-hand corner.

That's exactly like the Motorola Edge 70 that's already available – and most Motorola phones over the past couple of years, to be honest.

The design therefore marks this out as from the Motorola Edge family, but the addition of some branding from Blass tells us that it's something else. The use of "Motorola Signature" hasn't been seen before, but is used by some brands to identify top-tier products – like LG Signature, for example.

What we might be looking at here is what was previously referred to as the Moto Edge 70 Ultra. Details of this device have been circulating for a while, although Blass then provided details that it would be called Motorola Signature.

The specifications of this phone are said to include the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which is the step-down hardware from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. That very much suits Motorola's positioning, often choosing value for money over top specs.

While that might not fit with rebranding to Signature, with only minor differences expected between the Elite and non-Elite hardware, Motorola could still have a competitive flagship handset. Exactly why the rebranding is taking place – and Motorola isn't just rolling with the Edge Ultra naming – remains a mystery.

However, Moto's new range of phones already got off to a strange start. The Moto Edge 70 was the 5.99mm device that offers an affordable take on slim phones, but seems to wipe out the regular Edge 70 model that would have been expected to replace the Edge 60.

That leaves space below for the Edge Neo and Fusion models, while a Pro is likely to come along above the Edge 70. It might be that the Motorola Signature is being introduced purely because there were too many models carrying similar names and the line-up was confusing.

Exactly when the Motorola Signature might get launched remains to be seen.