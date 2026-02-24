Honor's Wall-E style robot phone confirmed for MWC 2026: "Believe in the magic”

Quick Summary Honor has released a teaser video for its Robot Phone, confirming it will be officially revealed at Mobile World Congress next week. The teaser is around 40 seconds long and while it doesn't give a huge amount away, it does end by saying, "Believe in the magic."

We already saw a glimpse of Honor’s Robot Phone at CES 2026 earlier this year, but the company has now released a YouTube teaser, confirming we will see and hear more about the device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The teaser doesn’t give much away that we didn’t already know, but Honor has promised to reveal all on Monday 1 March.

What is Honor's Robot Phone?

At first look, the Honor Robot Phone seems like a standard smartphone, but the camera module on the rear can slide across to reveal a gimbal with a robotic arm attached to it.

The teaser video shows a humanoid robot interacting with the Robot Phone and we have to say, the phone itself gives us serious Wall-E vibes. It’s cute.

The video ends by saying, “Believe in the magic”, which ties into the whole seeing is believing vibe the company is portraying for this device.

As I mentioned, there were demonstrations of the Robot Phone at CES 2026, but it wasn’t working properly. It required an Honor representative to show how the robot arm would function.

It is expected that at Mobile World Congress, a prototype of the Robot Phone will be fully operational, but it is not yet clear quite how ‘ready’ the phone will be for a consumer release. We aren’t necessarily expecting an on-sale date to be announced, therefore.

But, we should at least get some specifications of the device during the mobile show in Barcelona, so we might learn a little more about what is powering the Robot Phone. And hopefully learn what else to expect from the device aside from its robotic arm.

We will have to wait and see, but at least Mobile World Congress is only a matter of days away.