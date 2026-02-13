T3’s MWC 2026 Best in Show Awards are open for submissions – here’s how to enter

There’s no better show for phone and computer technology than the Mobile World Congress. Taking place in Barcelona this March, it brings together some of the biggest names in tech communications, from consumer handsets and laptops to B2B telecommunications.

Every year, T3 reports live from the show to bring you all the news and releases as they happen, as well as our pick of top products. This includes our MWC Best of Show awards for the select few.

This year, we’re changing how the awards are managed and have partnered with our sister brands, Tom’s Guide, Tech Radar and Android Central to provide one simple way for manufacturers to have their products considered for all four titles.

(Image credit: Mat Gallagher / Future)

The editorial teams will then assess all the entries before choosing the winning products and, where appropriate, pay a visit to the stand at MWC for a full demo before making a decision. Each title will select its winners separately, and winners on T3 will receive a dedicated T3 Best in Show trophy at the show

T3’s winners will be choosen during the show and will be announced online by 4 March 2025 in the form of a winners round up article. All submissions must be made before the deadline of 25 February 2026 at 09:00 PST / 17:00 GMT. An entry fee of $250 is payable per entry for each publication. In the application process, you can choose which of the title’s awards you wish to be considered for.

For more information about how to enter T3’s MWC 2026 Best in Show Awards and for all terms and conditions, you can visit our dedicated Best in Show MWC 2026 Awards site here .