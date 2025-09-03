IFA 2025: the biggest tech launches live from Germany

IFA is the biggest tech show in Europe, and it's back for its 101st year. This consumer show is open to both the public and press from Friday, 5 September to Monday, 8 September. However, most of the big news happens in the days running up to the show, behind closed doors.

Much like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, IFA encompasses a broad spectrum of technologies, ranging from TVs to washing machines and beyond. This year, we're expecting a heavier focus on smart home technology, such as robot vacuums, security cameras, fans and dehumidifiers, though that doesn't mean we won't also see more traditional tech launches.

All the big names are here, from Sony and Samsung, through to Belkin and Dyson, so there's lots on display. We're here for the new products, though, and there are lots of them expected.

You'll find all the latest news from the show right here, as we get it. You can also explore all the news coverage of IFA 2025 right here.

Top stories from IFA 2025