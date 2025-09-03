IFA 2025: the biggest tech launches live from Germany

IFA is the biggest tech show in Europe, and it's back for its 101st year. This consumer show is open to both the public and press from Friday, 5 September to Monday, 8 September. However, most of the big news happens in the days running up to the show, behind closed doors.
Much like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, IFA encompasses a broad spectrum of technologies, ranging from TVs to washing machines and beyond. This year, we're expecting a heavier focus on smart home technology, such as robot vacuums, security cameras, fans and dehumidifiers, though that doesn't mean we won't also see more traditional tech launches.
All the big names are here, from Sony and Samsung, through to Belkin and Dyson, so there's lots on display. We're here for the new products, though, and there are lots of them expected.
Boots on the ground
Now this is ReMarkable...
As part of IFA, E Ink tablet brand ReMarkable has introduced a full-colour, highly-pocketable version of its digital notebook.
The ReMarkable Paper Pro Move has a Kindle Colorsoft style display, but also comes with a stylus to enable you to take notes on its paper-like display. It can even convert your handwritten notes into text, to make them simple to send as an email or message.
Available to order now, it is priced at £399 / $449 for a standard model, or £439 / $499 for a Marker Plus variant.
Peek-a-boo!
LG always uses IFA as a platform to introduce cunning new devices and appliances, and this year's is no exception.
It's already announced a new robot vacuum cleaner and mop that hides away in furniture when not in use. And even more cunning is that chest of drawers is actually its cleaning station, so it can deposit dirt and dirty water out of sight too.
Acer goes early with big announcements
Although the press day of IFA 2025 doesn't technically start until tomorrow (4 September), some companies have already made some big announcements. That includes Acer, with several new laptops and gaming devices that are coming in the next few months and early 2026.
For starters, there's an amazing-looking OLED gaming monitor with a jaw-dropping 720Hz refresh rate. The Acer Predator X27U F8 will start at $1,300 / £1,045 and be available next year.
You can also read about the 18-inch Predator Helios 18P AI gaming laptop, plus the Acer Swift Air 16 – which weighs under 1kg and looks to be a MacBook Air alternative with some serious chops.
Dolby Vision 2
Just yesterday we heard the groundbreaking news that Dolby has released a new version of its HDR technology. Dolby Vision 2 is likely to appear in new TVs across the board, and some are likely to be on display at IFA.
HiSense has already confirmed that its new models being shown at IFA are using the MediaTek Pentonic 800 processor running the "Miravision" Pro PQ Engine. The Pentonic 800 is the first chip that has been confirmed to support Dolby Vision 2.
Pre IFA events start now
Good morning from Germany. T3's tech team are already on the ground ahead of the pre-IFA announcements that start today. Many of the biggest manufacturers are holding keynote events in the run up to the show here in Berlin, so they can beat the rush to the show. Keep your eyes peeled today, as we'll publish the news as it breaks.