Quick Summary Acer's all-new Swift Air 16 brings a 16-inch display (with an OLED option, if you wish) in a super-light chassis, weighing under 1kg. Not only that, it's a powerful Windows machine, with AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor and Copilot+ PC artificial intelligence smarts.

There's a big trade show going on in Berlin, Germany, right now. It's called IFA – and it's why there will likely be numerous updates to various tech, home, TV and other products.

Among those – and part of the reason you might be spotting lots of new laptop releases in the coming days – is Acer's all-new line-up, which includes a super-light 16-inch laptop.

It's called the Swift Air 16 and, despite its 16-inch panel – which you can specify as an OLED, if you wish – it weighs under a kilo. That's sub-2.2lbs for our imperial measure friends.

It's not shortcutting on build quality, though, with a magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis offering durability – even at that low weight.

(Image credit: Acer)

The 'Air' name might make you think of the best MacBooks, but Acer's latest is anything but. This is a Copilot+ PC, meaning it runs on Windows 11, but offers plenty of artificial intelligence features.

Behind the scenes is an AMX Ryzen AI 300 series processors (up to AI 7 350) and up to AMD Radeon 860M graphics. Plenty of power for your everyday tasks – yet a battery life which promises 11 hours per charge, despite the large screen size.

At present there's only Euro pricing for the Swift Air 16, which will go on sale in November, priced from €999. It will also be available in the UK, USA and Australia, with pricing yet to be confirmed at this stage.

That's a lot of lightweight laptop for not a lot of cash. And with a full raft of ports – yes, it's got space for both USB-C and USB-A types – and a built-in webcam with privacy shutter, this lightweight laptop seems to have thought of everything.