iPhone 17 launch LIVE: Apple's "awe-dropping" event with iPhone 17 Air, new Apple Watch SE and more

It was only 3 months ago that Apple's WWDC 2025 showcase highlighted a bunch of exciting new updates, including the new Liquid Glass aesthetic, as part of the new-naming-convention iOS 26 software.
Now it's time for the hardware that will feature the new software to be revealed to the world. It's going to be a bumper Apple Event, too, with the all-new iPhone Air expected as a major new model in the iPhone 17 series' line-up.
There's more, besides, with rumoured new features, an entry-level iPhone 17e, new Apple Watch SE, updated AirPods, and even a new HomePod Mini. Whether it'll all launch right now, however, is up for debate – as it's rumoured that Apple will host another event in 'coming weeks' (October isn't unusual).
The show will commence at 18:00 today in the UK – that's 13:00 EDT, 10:00 PDT (the local time zone of Apple's Cupertino HQ), 03:00(+1) AEST – and if you can't pick up the YouTube link to follow along live then, fret not, the T3 team will be here to bring you all the rumours, action and official reveals as they happen...
Apple Event 10 September early headlines
Gurman's last comment
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is one of the biggest authorities on Apple insight, and just a few hours ago, Mark posted on X his last comments leading up to the event. The biggest point seems to be a new heat management system for the iPhone, This would explain the logo with what could be a sort of heat map feel.
I have noticed that under heavier use, recent iPhones can run pretty hot as they use the chassis to cool the chip. An improved heat management system could reduce this body temperature and potentially improve both performance and battery life.
It's Apple launch day!
Good morning all, it's Mat Gallagher here and I'm excited. Apple event days still have a certain buzz to them in a way that not many other launches can. In many ways, Apple is responsible for the style of keynotes that we now see across the industry. Steve Jobs turned boring product presentations into showmanship, and now we have Jimmy Fallon presenting Google events!
So while it's still very early in the morning in Cupertino, here in Bath, the excitement levels are already rising. Today we will see Apple's latest iPhone range, which will almost definitely include the iPhone 17 Air. We will see the latest Apple Watch, and possible a new Apple Watch Ultra, and an Apple Watch SE.
Will we see more than that? Will there be a 'just one more thing'? That's where it gets interesting.
Sili-carb-a-what?
Silicon-carbon. It's something you'll be hearing about more and more, no doubt. It's a fairly new battery technology, which some of the best Android phones are already using, that the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to also utilise.
So why's it important? Silicon-carbon batteries offer greater density, effectively meaning more capacity can be delivered from a physically smaller cell. And when space in a super-slim phone is more limited, that's going to be key for battery longevity.
That said, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to have a 3,000mAh battery capacity, which isn't high by any means. Although, Apple has become very accomplished in delivering decent life thanks to its iOS software. So this pairing could be a very effective solution indeed.
Floating on Air...
It was back in July that an iPhone 17 Air leak revealed itself from a reputable source, so it's widely expected that the new super-slim iPhone be the biggest part of today's launch.
Whether the purported design, above, turns out to be true is something we'll have to wait and see. For all we know, it could be a decoy – but current bets are that it's accurate.