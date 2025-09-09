iPhone 17 launch LIVE: Apple's "awe-dropping" event with iPhone 17 Air, new Apple Watch SE and more

It was only 3 months ago that Apple's WWDC 2025 showcase highlighted a bunch of exciting new updates, including the new Liquid Glass aesthetic, as part of the new-naming-convention iOS 26 software.

Now it's time for the hardware that will feature the new software to be revealed to the world. It's going to be a bumper Apple Event, too, with the all-new iPhone Air expected as a major new model in the iPhone 17 series' line-up.

There's more, besides, with rumoured new features, an entry-level iPhone 17e, new Apple Watch SE, updated AirPods, and even a new HomePod Mini. Whether it'll all launch right now, however, is up for debate – as it's rumoured that Apple will host another event in 'coming weeks' (October isn't unusual).

The show will commence at 18:00 today in the UK – that's 13:00 EDT, 10:00 PDT (the local time zone of Apple's Cupertino HQ), 03:00(+1) AEST – and if you can't pick up the YouTube link to follow along live then, fret not, the T3 team will be here to bring you all the rumours, action and official reveals as they happen...

Apple Event 10 September early headlines