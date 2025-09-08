New Apple Watch SE almost certain for Awe Dropping event, thanks to last minute leak

Quick Summary Apple is heavily tipped to announce a new Watch SE model as part of its Awe Dropping event tomorrow. That will be part of a trio of Watch launches if true.

Apple is fully expected to launch the Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 during its Awe Dropping event tomorrow, 9 September. However, a largely unexpected third smartwatch could make an appearance, too.

Even though rumours on a new Apple Watch SE model (dubbed the SE 3, for now) have been thin on the ground, it is now believed to be also due to debut as part of the presentation.

That's because a reputable anonymous leaker posted a trio of model identifiers for Apple Watch models on a private X account. As reported by 9to5Mac, this suggests all three will run on the same chipset and be released in the same window.

The identifiers have are believed to belong to the Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3.

As for what the entry-level Apple Watch will have in terms of specifications and features is fairly unknown at present. It's said it'll come with a plastic casing in favour of aluminium or titanium, and that one thing it'll lack is an always-on display, but there's little else for now.

It's highly possible that the new model will be priced around the same as the three-year-old Apple Watch SE 2 – that starts at $249 / £219 for the 40mm version. And it'll replace it, of course.

It might also be that Apple with retain the Watch Series 10 in the range too, at a reduced price in order to offer entry, mid, main and premium models going forward. We won't know for sure until tomorrow, though.

T3 will be covering the Awe Dropping event live, which will more than likely include the launches of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air.

We should get the Apple AirPods Pro 3 as well in what could be an hour long presentation. You can watch it as it happens right here.