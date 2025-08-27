How to watch the iPhone 17 launch live – see the biggest Apple event in years

Apple's annual iPhone launch event is taking place exactly a year after its last – on 9 September – and you'll be able to watch it live right here on T3.

Dubbed "Awe dropping", the event will be jam packed and could be the most significant in the company's recent history. You can watch it all unfold below.

Apple Event — September 9 - YouTube Watch On

As well as the usual iPhone refresh, with iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models expected, an all-new, slimmer family member is heavily tipped – the Apple iPhone 17 Air. And we should see an Apple Watch Series 11, plus another flagship smartwatch in the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

There are also rumours that Apple will introduce AirPods Pro 3 with a redesigned charging case.

And then there are the new operating systems, with iOS 26 and the like ushering in the new era of "Liquid Glass" design. We think there'll be plenty to see, for sure.

Here are all the details.

When will the Apple iPhone 17 event start?

Apple will stream its iPhone 16 launch event on Tuesday 9 September 2025.

As is tradition, it will kick off at 10:00am PDT, local time for Apple's HQ in Cupertino.

Here are the start times for your location:

US West Coast: 10:00 PDT

10:00 PDT US East Coast: 13:00 EDT

13:00 EDT UK: 18:00 BST

18:00 BST Central Europe: 19:00 CEST

19:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST

22:30 IST China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (10 September)

01:00 CST (10 September) Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (10 September)

02:00 JST (10 September) South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (10 September)

02:00 KST (10 September) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEDT (10 September)

How to watch the new Apple iPhone launch event

You can watch the event stream live right here (via the video further up this page).

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Apple's own website, or through Apple TV devices.

(Image credit: Apple)

What to expect

Apple traditionally unveils its new iPhone range each September and this year will be no different.

However, this could be the first for a while that sees some significant changes to the lineup. For starters, it's widely understood from about 1,000 leaks that the camera units on the rear of the iPhones will be different – larger and more candy bar shaped.

This will result in a pretty massive bar across the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models, and a likely shift in the position of the MagSafe charging magnets (to be further down the rear).

But the biggest announcement will surely be for the debut of the iPhone 17 Air – Apple's slimmest iPhone to date. It is expected to be just 5.5mm thin, and will undoubtedly garner the most attention.

Other than the new phones, we also expect the Apple Watch 11 and Ultra 3. There has been talk too about the AirPods Pro 3 making their bow at the event, with a redesigned charging case that's smaller and more efficient.

We'll be watching along like everyone else, of course, and covering the whole shebang live. Why don't you join us?