Need one of the best iPhone 17 cases? Our top 3 expert recommendations include something for everyone

So you've treated yourself to a new iPhone 17, and you're looking for the very best case to protect your new investment – or perhaps someone you're buying a gift for has invested in the Apple flagship, and you want to treat them.

In either scenario, you're probably going to need some help sifting through the masses of iPhone 17 case options that are out there. And that's what we're here to help with.

I've been writing about the best phones since before Apple started making them, and in that time I've seen my fair share of cases of all shapes and sizes. I've reviewed multiple options down the years, including testing out a plethora of case options.

These are the iPhone 17 cases that I would choose for myself – hypothetically speaking, if I owned three iPhone 17 handsets and needed cases for all of them! With these picks I've included a variety of different colours, materials, and protective features.

T3's top picks

Best for most Spigen Liquid Air Case $34.99 at Amazon This Spigen pick has everything you need in an iPhone 17 case, which is why it's my pick for most people (and it's not for the iPhone Air, despite the name): it's tough, it's lightweight, and it's available in four colours to match your personal tastes. Best budget Elago Magnetic Silicone Case $6.99 at Amazon iPhone 17 cases don't really cost much, not even at the premium end, but if you really want to save the pennies then you can't get a decent case for much cheaper than this Elago model – and yet it still looks the part and gives your handset plenty of protection. Best style Suanpot Flip Book Case $18.99 at Amazon Speaking of looking the part, this Suanpot case for the iPhone 17 oozes style and is a pleasure to look at. You can pick up the polyurethane (faux) leather case in no fewer than nine different colours, and it'll fit your handset snugly with the help of a magnetic clasp.

Pricing

Spigen

(Image credit: Spigen)

Phone cases in general tend to be pretty affordable all across the board, but there's still room to talk about pricing.

The Spigen is the mid-ranger in my three picks as far as pricing goes, and it's regularly on offer as well.

In fact, it's discounted at the time of writing, with the widgets embedded on this page able to lead you to the best online prices.

Elago

(Image credit: Elago)

As you might expect, given that I've suggested it as the best budget iPhone 17 case, the Elgato is the cheapest of these three cases.

Again it's often on offer – sometimes down to the level of pocket change or thereabouts.

If you really want an iPhone 17 case but really don't want to spend much money at all, then the Magnetic Silicone Case fits the bill.

Suanpot

(Image credit: Suanpot)

The best-looking of the three iPhone 17 cases featured here, and also the most expensive.

The caveat being that none of these picks will cost you much more than you might be paying for a single streaming music or movies service every month.

Considering everything you get back in return, I'd say the Suanpot case is well worth the investment.

Which wins?

(Image credit: Spigen)

All these iPhone 17 cases are winners in their own way, but if I had to pick one out as the best pick for most people, I'd go for the Spigen Liquid Air Case for iPhone 17.

First and foremost it's from one of the most well-known and reputable phone case makers currently in business, and that means it's a wrapper for your Apple handset you can rely on.

It's lightweight, crucially, so it won't add much bulk to your iPhone 17 – and yet it manages to offer military grade drop protection, including around the buttons. All four available colours are tasteful, there's room on the casing for a lanyard if that's the way you want to carry your iPhone, it's very reasonably priced, and it's really easy to get on and off as well.

If you want the cheapest possible case protection for your iPhone 17, then I'd direct you towards the Elago Magnetic Silicone Case for iPhone 17. Check the widgets on this page for the least expensive prices online, but this doesn't cost much at all – and yet you get a fine design, MagSafe compatibility, and impressive protection against drops and knocks.

Lastly, we have the Suanpot Flip Book Case for iPhone 17, which wins if you want a stylish book-style case that can also carry your credit and debit cards (with RFID blocking capabilities included). The faux leather material is really well done, and you can pick it up in a choice of nine different colours. It gives your iPhone 17 a really premium look and feel.

Other options?

If you're looking to add a touch of style to your iPhone 17 as well as some protection, then check out the Tucch Wallet Case for iPhone 17, which comes in no fewer than 23 colour options by my count. It's made from polyurethane leather, includes four card slots, and also has an RFID blocking lining for extra peace of mind when you're out and about.

There's also the Torras Case for iPhone 17: just the two colour options here (clear and black), but there's plenty to like, from the 12-foot (3.7-metre) military grade shock protection, to the velvety touch to the frame of the case. It claims superior magnetic attachment strength too, so your MagSafe accessories are going to stay connected.