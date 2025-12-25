Need a case for your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? Expert's top 3 include something for everyone

There's no doubt that Samsung's flagship is one of the best phones on the market right now. Our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review describes it as the phone of the year, awarding it five stars and praising everything from the capabilities of the cameras and the battery life, to the overall design and the performance.

If you've invested in a brilliant phone like Samsung's current top model, then you're going to want to protect it with a case, to prevent it from being spoiled by bumps and scrapes. The right case can also do more than offer protection: it can add to the aesthetic appeal, too.

The good news for would-be shoppers is that there are a lot of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases around, and to help you narrow down the field I've picked three excellent options. That's based on years of handling and reviewing smartphones, way back to the original Samsung Galaxy handset (which made its debut way back in 2009, if you can believe it).

T3's top picks

Best for most OtterBox Commuter Case Check Amazon This ticks all the boxes for a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case: it offers a high level of protection for your phone, it's stylishly designed, and it's affordable. You even get three different colours to pick from, so you can get something that best matches your phone. Best luxury Torro Leather Case $44.99 at Amazon Not only will the Torro Leather Case with Kickstand wrap your Galaxy S25 Ultra in a premium material covering, it also provides slots for your credit and debit cards, and has an integrated kickstand so you can prop your handset up for movies and video calls. Best budget Nillkin Translucent Case Check Amazon Sometimes you just want to pay as little as possible for your Galaxy S25 Ultra case, and this Nillkin case is the most affordable offering in this list. It also brings with it a neat and tidy design, as well as a sliding cover for the rear cameras so they get protection too.

Pricing

OtterBox

You're never going to have to pay a huge amount for a phone case, and our 'best for most people' pick from OtterBox sits in the middle of these three cases as far as pricing goes.

The shopping widgets on this page will tell you the current best price for it on the web. I've also seen the price fluctuate slightly over the months, so be on the look out for any discount offers.

Torro

As you might expect given that I've described this as the 'best luxury' case, it costs a little more than the other two options in this article.

However, I'd argue that you still get value for money, because the case offers a lot in return for your investment. It's not a product that's regularly discounted though, so you'll usually have to pay full price.

Nillkin

Our budget case won't cost you much money at all – certainly a fraction of the price of your Galaxy S25 Ultra – and again you can check the widgets embedded on this page to see the best available prices on the web.

You can often get this case at a discounted price, making it even more appealing if you don't want to spend much at all.

Which wins?

All of these Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases have their benefits, which is why I've included them on this list, but I'd say the OtterBox Commuter Case is the best pick for most people. It offers military-grade protection against drops and knocks, and it has a rugged, eye-catching design that keeps your phone safe without adding too much extra bulk.

A few more reasons you might want to go with this as your Galaxy S25 Ultra case of choice: it comes in black, green, or purple, it has slightly raised edges to protect the screen and the cameras from being damaged, and it's made from 35% recycled plastic too. There's a port cover here as well that prevents dirt and dust from getting near the USB-C port.

With the Torro Leather Case with Kickstand, you're paying a little more for some extra style, and some extra functionality. The kickstand really comes in handy when you want to watch videos or make calls hands-free, and with the integrated card slots you can probably leave your wallet at home. There's also plenty of protection against drops and knocks.

The Nillkin Translucent Case is the one to go for if you're looking to spend as little as possible, but the price isn't the only reason to pick this up: it's a really well designed and lightweight case that protects all the vulnerable parts of your Galaxy S25 Ultra, and that sliding camera case is a feature that really should be available on more phone cases.

Other options?

Outside of my top three picks, the Mous Limitless Case is definitely worth a look as well: it's from a well-known and well-respected brand, it's made from carbon fibre for fantastic protection, and there are several different colours and finishes to pick from. It is more expensive than the three case options I've highlighted above, however.

Spigen is another brand that you can rely on when it comes to phone cases, and the Tough Armor model for the Galaxy S25 Ultra will definitely keep your handset safe from harm. It comes with MagSafe-style wireless charging capabilities built in as well, which means you can snap the case and your phone on to compatible charging docks.