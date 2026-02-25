This Samsung S26 wireless charging dock was previously only available for iPhones

Belkin has revealed a full range of accessories to coincide with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 range. The ‘Designed for Samsung’ line has been developed in partnership with the brand to work seamlessly with the new devices and includes phone cases, screen protectors and a 3-in-1 charger dock.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 devices feature the ability to charge wirelessly, using the Qi2 standard. However, what they don’t include is the magnetic ring to allow them to be held by Belkin’s charging docks. Now, though, there’s a solution, in the form of Belkin’s Sheerforce collection of cases.

The range includes a clear ultra-thin case and a rugged Protect case, which features a double-layer case for enhanced protection. Both models, though, include a magnetic ring built into the back of the case, much like the ones seen on recent MagSafe iPhone cases.

(Image credit: Belkin)

This ring not only allows the wireless charge to easily pass through the case to the phone but it also provides the magnetic ability to hold it to the charging dock. This opens up a huge potential for the Galaxy phones in terms of charging devices.

The new Belkin UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock is a 3-in-1 charger that is designed to charge the Galaxy S26 along with your earbuds and smartwatch. The earbuds sit on the base, allowing it to charge most wireless charging cases, while the smartwatch charger has a bring-your-own-puck design, so that you can install your own smartwatch charger to the device. This is held in place with a series of adapters for different sizes of charging pucks and has a spring latch design to allow it to be easily installed and removed.

(Image credit: Belkin)

The new Samsung-certified range also includes the Belkin Titan EcoGuard Collection, which includes screen protectors for red-light protection, privacy filter screens and anti-reflective screens. There’s also a version of the Titan SmartShield screen protector available, which offers a premium glass screen.

While Belkin is not the only company bringing magnetic charging to the Samsung S26 range, this is the most extensive range of accessories we have seen from a third party. Belkin’s 3-in-1 chargers are hugely popular with iPhone users, and I suspect the new UltraCharge modular dock will be a hit with Samsung owners too.

(Image credit: Belkin)

