OnePlus' next Android phone is coming with a monster of a battery – and that's official

Quick Summary OnePlus is officially teasing the OnePlus 15T as a small screen flagship phone. It's said that there will be a 7,500mAh battery in this compact device, which elsewhere offers flagship specs.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15T is coming soon – and that there's going to be a huge battery, so this phone could be the compact flagship smartphone of 2026. There's a lot to unpack here, so let's dive right in.

OnePlus has had a number of T versions in the past. It was originally a mid-life update, first appearing as the OnePlus 3T in 2016 which tweaked the phone launched just six months before. More recently, the OnePlus T model has been more compact, the most recent being the OnePlus 13T in 2025.

We know that the OnePlus 15T is coming, because it has been confirmed by OnePlus community manager Shuai Lan on Weibo, saying "the dream phone for small screen enthusiasts is coming soon" (via TechAdvisor).

But what's really interesting is that GSMArena is reporting that the OnePlus 15T is confirmed to have a 7,500mAh battery. That's huge for a compact phone, although there's a chance that the capacity will be 7,500mAh in China, but slightly reduced in other regions, if it sees a wider launch.

It's also said to have 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. However you cut it that's a huge battery offering for a phone that's said to have a 6.32-inch display. It's going to outlast the best flagship phones, likely giving well over two days of use.

It's expected that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, have IP protection up to IP69K, while offering a pair of 50-megapixel cameras, one of which is a 3.5x telephoto.

It's thought that the phone will have the same design as the OnePlus 15 although a leak reported to be the handset in the wild showed off a top camera section that was the full width of the phone, rather like the iPhone 17 Pro.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It really does look like it could be a cracking compact flagship device, taking on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Xiaomi 17.

However, OnePlus also seems to be facing a tough time, with declining sales in India, a loss of identity since moving closer to Oppo and rumours swirling about the brand's future – which have been categorically denied by leadership.

Whether the OnePlus 15T will be available outside of China or India – markets to which the OnePlus 13T was limited – remains to be seen.