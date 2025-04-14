OnePlus 13T design leaked with iPhone-like design

Quick summary The forthcoming OnePlus 13T has been spotted in various leaks, revealing the design. The phone is expected to launch in April 2025 as a compact flagship device, but might only be for China.

OnePlus is preparing to launch its next phone – the OnePlus 13T – with a date expected some time in April 2025. A video has now revealed the design of the forthcoming phone from OnePlus, with looks that seem familiar.

This video “leak” doesn’t seem quite as leaky as I’d expect, so I suspect that this is deliberate to help build hype around the new device. The unreleased phone is being spun on someone’s finger, before they are called away, placing the phone on a chair. All this has been conveniently recorded, so we can get a good look at the design.

OnePlus 13T First Live Look 👀 The Weight Balance seems really Great this time! pic.twitter.com/p5svDDxgPgApril 12, 2025

The leak was shared by Twitter user Tech Info (via 91mobiles), revealing the phone to have a squared frame like the iPhone (and most other devices of late, like the Pixel 9a), with a squared camera module to the top left, with two lenses, the flash and another sensor visible. It’s a neat stunt, spinning a phone on your finger, though not something I’d advise trying at home.

However, this isn’t the only leak that’s surfaced today, with Digital Chat Station also sharing the phone for a nice clear image of what to expect. There are said to be three colours, which translate as Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey and Heartbeat Pink. It’s the black and the grey that have been revealed so far.

All these leaks reveal a phone that’s quite different to the OnePlus 13.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

OnePlus 13T specs according to leaks

Now we’ve had a good look at the phone, we have a better idea of what to expect from this compact powerhouse. The size of the display is expected to be 6.3-inches, while we’re expecting it to be fuelled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so it should offer a powerful experience in a more compact body, something that’s less common in flagship phones.

We’ve now seen that compact body, with those cameras thought to be 50-megapixels each, with the second camera offering 2x optical telephoto. The front camera is expected to be 32-megapixels. The other thing we see in the image is the button that replaces the slider.

This button is expected to offer shortcut functions that go beyond changing the sound mode for the phone, with a previous tease suggesting that there’s going to be something new and exciting that’s triggered by the button.

The battery is thought to be 6,000mAh with 80W charging.

Currently there’s been no word about this phone in a global context, with some suggestion that it might be a China-only launch.