Leaked Nothing Phone (3) specs show a big upgrade in almost every way

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (3) specs have leaked, outlining the positioning of this new phone. A blurred image also provides a hint at the camera layout on the back. This specs suggest this is a sub-flagship handset built for affordability rather than flagship positioning.

Nothing is preparing to launch its latest phone, the Nothing Phone (3).

The phone is confirmed for launch on 1 July, but so far little has really been confirmed about the phone's design or its specifications. Today, however, that changes.

The Nothing Phone (3) could be an exciting disruptor phone, and thanks to the innovation that nothing shows, might emerge as one of the best Android phones of 2025.

Nothing has been slowly leaking elements about its forthcoming device, teasing us about the Glyph Matrix and showing off small parts of the phone. However, thanks to leaker Gadget Bits, we now have a spec list and a glimpse at this phone's potential design.

Before we get started, it's worth mentioning that Gadget Bits (via GSMArena) isn't a familiar leaker, lacking the profile of some other common sources of early information, so take this with a pinch of salt. However, the inclusion of a blurred image adds the suggestion that the source has access to information not in the public domain.

(Image credit: Gadget Bits / X)

Starting from the top, we're expecting the Nothing Phone (3) to have a 6.7-inch OLED display. This is said to be an LTPO display, so it's almost certain to offer 120Hz refresh rates. It's also said to be 1.5k, so could be the same display as the Nothing Phone (3a).

Next we have four 50-megapixel cameras. The collection of main, ultrawide and telephoto is typical, and while all the sensors have a 50-megapixel resolution (including the front camera), it's likely that the hardware is different.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's also the case for the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, where we have three rear cameras with the main and telephoto (3x optical) using a 50-megapixel sensor. It seems that the ultrawide is getting an upgrade here and that's probably going to bring macro photography to the party.

Next we have a 5,150mAh battery with 100W charging. This isn't the largest battery you'll find in a phone of this size, but the 100W charging will be appreciated. It's also specified that you'll get wireless changing and reverse wireless charging.

🚨 ExclusiveNothing Phone (3)- 6.7" 1.5k OLED LTPO display- 50mp + 50mp 3x periscope + 50mp UW- 50mp front- 5150mAh battery (typ) + 100W charging- Wireless + reverse wireless charging- NFC, eSIM- Nothing OS 3.5 on Android 15- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4Launching on July 1st pic.twitter.com/GB3TaeekT6June 21, 2025

Perhaps the biggest part of the puzzle, positioning this phone in the sub-flagship tier of devices, is Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

This reiterates news we heard recently, confirming that we're not getting a device that's going to compete with the likes to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is a lower power chipset, more affordable than the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but offering lower peak performance and graphical powers.

Finally, the Nothing Phone (3) is expected to launch on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5.

All in, it's a big upgrade over the Nothing Phone (2), but remember that Nothing's previous non-(a) device was launched in 2023.

We don't have long to find out for sure – the event kicks off next Tuesday.