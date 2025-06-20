We finally get to see Nothing's Phone Glyph replacement and it's... small

Quick Summary Nothing has revealed the replacement for the Glyph Interface on the rear of it's phone. As predicted, there's a section of dot matrix illumination, which is called Glyph Matrix. However, it's not exactly what we imagined.

The Nothing Phone (3) will be announced on 1 July and we're currently about a month deep in Carl Pei's viral teasing of the new device. The most recent reveal is for one of the more distinctive parts of the phone, as we now get to see the Glyph Matrix.

Nothing set the cat among the pigeons when it said that it had killed the Glyph Interface. One of the defining characteristics of Nothing's former phone design has always been the rear illumination that could be customised, so it was a surprise to learn is was being ditched. However, I didn't truly believe that Nothing would remove it completely... and now we know.

Based on the tease that Nothing shared through official social channels, a section of the rear of the Nothing Phone (3) is capable of producing dot matrix images. It's being called Glyph Matrix.

When light becomes language.Introducing the Glyph Matrix.Phone (3). 1 July.

This isn't the first phone to feature this sort of technology: some of Asus' ROG Phones have featured LED illumination on the rear before, but it’s likely that Nothing's version will allow a little more control and integration.

While the tease shows a corner of the phone housing the Glyph Matrix, we don't know if the light show is going to be limited to that one section or if it's going to be elsewhere on the rear of the phone, too. Currently, the design of the phone is still unknown, following speculation about a device that previously appeared as a prototype.

The Nothing Phone (3) isn't quite a flagship

While the Nothing Phone (3) is going to be Nothing's top phone, fans were surprised when its core hardware was recently leaked. Said to be running on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, it means that the phone is sub-flagship and won't sit on the same level as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While there may be a little less power, the price of the Nothing Phone (3) - said to be around £800 / $800 / €900 - fits with this position too.

What we're also expecting from the Nothing Phone (3) is a bigger insight into Nothing's AI plans. Its founder, Carl Pei has said that the Phone (3) is the handset Nothing has always wanted to make and that AI is going to play a part in that.

It'll also be launched alongside the brand's first premium pair of over-ear heaphones, cunningly titled Nothing Headphone (1). We've recently see some photos of it pop up online ahead of the launch.