Nothing Phone (3) revealed with a price that might shock some
Nothing is going up in the world – including its prices
Quick Summary
Nothing's founder Carl Pei has appeared in an online video to reveal the price point of his company's forthcoming flagship device.
The Nothing Phone (3) will cost "around £800" when it arrives later this summer.
One of the most surprising announcements during Google's The Android Show yesterday actually came after it finished. Nothing boss Carl Pei appeared in a follow-up video to reveal some key details on his company's forthcoming flagship device.
Nothing has been a breath of fresh air since it burst onto the scene a few years ago, with its fledgling handsets often considered amongst the best Android phones – arguably even amongst the best phones, full stop.
It's carved its place in the market by providing top-notch technology for surprisingly affordable prices. But, while that continues with the likes of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, Pei seemingly thinks it's also time to step up a gear.
In the post-Android Show video, he confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will be coming "this summer" and that it will actually be the most expensive, most premium device from the company yet.
While we didn't get to see the handset itself – just a blurred out image as Pei held it up – we now know that it will cost around £800 – approximately $1,070 / €950. That's over £200 more than the Nothing Phone (2) when it launched, and more than double the Nothing Phone (1).
However, he also calls the new model the firm's "first true flagship smartphone". It'll feature "premium materials, major performance upgrades and software that levels things up".
How will the Nothing Phone (3) justify the new price?
We know that there will be a big focus on AI in the new operating system, which is confirmed to "take the best from Android". We guess that means the new NothingOS build will be based on Android 16 (as also announced yesterday).
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
We'll find out more about the Nothing Phone (3) in the coming weeks. It usually doesn't take long to launch after the round of teases start, and Pei's latest video isn't even the first of those.
Our money is on a July release – after all, the Nothing Phone (2) launched in July 2023. We'll keep you updated when we hear more, of course.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
