Nothing Phone (3) revealed with a price that might shock some

Quick Summary Nothing's founder Carl Pei has appeared in an online video to reveal the price point of his company's forthcoming flagship device. The Nothing Phone (3) will cost "around £800" when it arrives later this summer.

One of the most surprising announcements during Google's The Android Show yesterday actually came after it finished. Nothing boss Carl Pei appeared in a follow-up video to reveal some key details on his company's forthcoming flagship device.

Nothing has been a breath of fresh air since it burst onto the scene a few years ago, with its fledgling handsets often considered amongst the best Android phones – arguably even amongst the best phones, full stop.

It's carved its place in the market by providing top-notch technology for surprisingly affordable prices. But, while that continues with the likes of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, Pei seemingly thinks it's also time to step up a gear.

In the post-Android Show video, he confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will be coming "this summer" and that it will actually be the most expensive, most premium device from the company yet.

The Android Show: I/O Edition | Device Showcase | Nothing - YouTube Watch On

While we didn't get to see the handset itself – just a blurred out image as Pei held it up – we now know that it will cost around £800 – approximately $1,070 / €950. That's over £200 more than the Nothing Phone (2) when it launched, and more than double the Nothing Phone (1).

However, he also calls the new model the firm's "first true flagship smartphone". It'll feature "premium materials, major performance upgrades and software that levels things up".

How will the Nothing Phone (3) justify the new price?

We know that there will be a big focus on AI in the new operating system, which is confirmed to "take the best from Android". We guess that means the new NothingOS build will be based on Android 16 (as also announced yesterday).

We'll find out more about the Nothing Phone (3) in the coming weeks. It usually doesn't take long to launch after the round of teases start, and Pei's latest video isn't even the first of those.

Our money is on a July release – after all, the Nothing Phone (2) launched in July 2023. We'll keep you updated when we hear more, of course.