Your Pixel phone will look very different after this massive Android upgrade

Quick Summary Android 16 is coming soon to your handset – and it includes a massive design change. Material 3 Expression is the name given to the overhaul, and it includes a peculiar new animation style.

If you own an Android phone, you'll already be well aware of the constant cycle of updates which appear. Each year, Google – the brand behind Android – unveils a new version of its operating system, complete with new features, updated graphics and other changes.

We've just seen the official unveiling of Android 16, and one of the biggest changes comes in the visual identity of the software. Dubbed Material 3 Expression, this update is a continuation of the Material You package, which was first unveiled in 2021 alongside the Google Pixel 6 range.

(Image credit: Google)

What is Material 3 Expression?

So, what exactly is different in the new version? Well, just like any good sequel, you might struggle to see big differences right off the bat.

The broad strokes of the two are similar, with a core focus on customisation and creating something which feels personal to you. The different components within the customisation are now more numerous, allowing you to make your device feel more personal than ever before.

Expect big, bold colour schemes with different shades of the same colour, as has become the Android standard. This time out, that's also met with a new animation style.

In Android 16, users will notice a much more distinct animation when swiping away notifications. That features quite a distinct pop at the end, and appears to offer some resistance as you swipe. It's certainly a peculiar change, though it does seem quite satisfying. You'll be earning those notification swipes, that's for sure.

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

Material 3 Expression on Wear OS

It's not just phones which are getting all the fun, either. Your Wear OS smartwatch is also getting in on the action.

The colour themes and customisation possibilities are on offer. And that new animation style, complete with its popping motion, will also arrive here. It's a subtle change, but one that you'll notice with enough use, and it should serve to pull the overall experience together.