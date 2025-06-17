Motorola confirms Android 16 rollout details – is your phone on the list?

Quick Summary Android 16 is now rolling out to Pixel phones and Motorola has updated some of its support pages to confirm its devices are getting it too. Many Motorola phones will get an Android 16 update, but there's no timeline on when that will happen.

Google has pressed the button on Android 16, confirming that the software is final, with Pixel devices already receiving the update.

Next is the turn of all the other manufacturers of the best Android phones, as they race to be next to update with the aim of keeping customers happy.

Motorola, for example, has confirmed some of its plans for Android 16. It has refreshed its support pages detailing the updates due on different phones. This covers both security updates and OS updates, and lets owners check the status of their device and what to expect next.

For example, the Edge 40 Pro launched on Android 13, was updated to Android 15 and will get Android 16 next. There’s no timeline, but it’s confirmation that those software updates are planned by the company.

Fortunately, YTechB has done the hard work digging through the pages to filter out which devices will get Android 16. Here’s the list:

Motorola Razr+ 2024

Motorola Razr 2025

Motorola Razr+ 2025

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Edge 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Moto G Power 2025

Moto G 2025

Motorola G Stylus 2025

Moto G56

Moto G86

Moto G86 Power

Moto G85

Moto G75

Moto G55

ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola

Note that this list is based on US devices and Motorola is notorious for using different names for its phones in different regions, so you might not find your device there.

There are still some current devices that are awaiting information, but heading to Motorola’s support pages might furnish you with those details.

Motorola’s track record on updates isn’t as solid as some rival brands, such as Google and Samsung. Motorola offers three OS updates and four years of security updates on recent devices, and while the company used to be a little slow, has increased in pace a little over recent years.

What to expect from Android 16

If you were expecting a huge change to come with Android 16, you might be little disappointed. I’ve updated my Pixel 9 Pro and there aren’t a huge number of new features at the moment.

However, it includes a new desktop mode for those using larger screens, more options for those using hearing aids, new live notifications for things like ride sharing and food deliveries, and a whole range of under-the-skin tweaks.

What it doesn’t yet include is Material 3 Expressive, the new design language. That’s going to come later in the year to give Android a fresh new look.

Motorola has long offered an Android experience that’s close to stock, so we’d expect the company to adopt the new design language when it is available.

In 2025, Motorola introduced a range of Moto AI features into its devices that include a range of changes from the stock Android experience.