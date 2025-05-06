Your Motorola Razr 50 Ultra just got a major update earlier than expected

Quick Summary Motorola has started to roll out an Android 15 update to its Razr 50 Ultra flip phone. The update appears to be available globally and brings a number of new features, including improvements to Bluetooth and hotspot features.

Motorola recently announced its new Razr models for 2025 in the Razr 60 and the Razr 60 Ultra for the UK and Europe, or the Razr 2025, Razr+ 2025 and Razr Ultra 2025 for those in the US. Those models bring a number of improvements over their predecessors, along with the latest software, but if you have last year's Razr, you now get some additional goodies too.

One of the best folding phones in recent years, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is being updated to Android 15 (via 9to5Google) ahead of the usual schedule. It's now available globally after a US rollout at the end of April, and it comes around two months earlier than last year's equivalent update.

Motorola only promised three years of Android OS updates for the Motorola Razr 50 models (Razr 2024 models in the US) – and the same has been promised for the latest Motorola Razr 60 range, so the rollout of Android 15 to last year's models is the first of those three.

There's a full breakdown of the changes that will come with the Android 15 release on Motorola's website, but we'll mention a couple so you know what you can expect if you have a 50 Ultra yourself.

What new features does Android 15 bring to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra?

The update offers improved connections and sharing, including control of more Bluetooth features from quick settings, as well as the option to use satellite messaging when a mobile network is unavailable, if your carrier supports it.

You can also now connect to a hotspot with one tap if the device is connected to the same Google account, while accessibility and security enhancements also come with the update.

Elsewhere, there are new emoji stickers, the ability to see larger thumbnails in the photo picker and new Gen-AI emojis.

To check if your Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (or Motorola Razr+ 2024) has the update, head to settings on your device and scroll down to "System updates". The new software build should appear here when available, although you can tap on "check for updates" if you want to force your device to search for it.