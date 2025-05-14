Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could see a major design change after all

We have everything crossed this rumour is true

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked renders
(Image credit: OnLeaks x Android Headlines)
Details found in the One UI 8 firmware suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come with a larger cover display.

The findings support previous renders of the device that show a cover screen similar to what Motorola offers on its Razr 60 Ultra.

Samsung has already announced several phones this year, starting with the Galaxy S25 series in January, the Galaxy A56 and its cheaper siblings at the beginning of March and most recently, the official arrival of the Galaxy S25 Edge. There's more to come, however, because while all these phones are great, none of them fold.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the next folding phones from Samsung, expected to be the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, but the latest report supports an idea we would be thrilled to see appear on the smaller of the two.

What changes can we expect for the Galaxy Z Flip 7?

Previous renders published by Android Headlines – in association with OnLeaks – showed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a larger cover display than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The renders suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 7 would have a 4-inch cover display, matching that of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. Now a One UI 8 firmware discovery suggests this design change could be more than just a pipe dream.

Android Headlines reported that a source found animation files within the One UI 8 firmware showing designs for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. The animations show a similar design for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 that match what the current devices offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The animation for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 however, shows a much larger cover display that matches previously leaked renders showing a screen that spans the entire width of the front. It also offers small neat cutouts for the camera lenses.

It's claimed in the report that this could be the biggest design change we will see for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, with everything else remaining similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's a pretty big change if true however, and one we are fully on board with, especially given how much more useful the Razr 60 Ultra cover display is compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

For now, nothing is officially confirmed but we will be waiting for the next couple of months with our fingers very much crossed.

