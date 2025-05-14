Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could see a major design change after all
We have everything crossed this rumour is true
Quick Summary
Details found in the One UI 8 firmware suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come with a larger cover display.
The findings support previous renders of the device that show a cover screen similar to what Motorola offers on its Razr 60 Ultra.
Samsung has already announced several phones this year, starting with the Galaxy S25 series in January, the Galaxy A56 and its cheaper siblings at the beginning of March and most recently, the official arrival of the Galaxy S25 Edge. There's more to come, however, because while all these phones are great, none of them fold.
There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the next folding phones from Samsung, expected to be the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, but the latest report supports an idea we would be thrilled to see appear on the smaller of the two.
What changes can we expect for the Galaxy Z Flip 7?
Previous renders published by Android Headlines – in association with OnLeaks – showed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a larger cover display than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The renders suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 7 would have a 4-inch cover display, matching that of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. Now a One UI 8 firmware discovery suggests this design change could be more than just a pipe dream.
Android Headlines reported that a source found animation files within the One UI 8 firmware showing designs for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. The animations show a similar design for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 that match what the current devices offer.
The animation for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 however, shows a much larger cover display that matches previously leaked renders showing a screen that spans the entire width of the front. It also offers small neat cutouts for the camera lenses.
It's claimed in the report that this could be the biggest design change we will see for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, with everything else remaining similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's a pretty big change if true however, and one we are fully on board with, especially given how much more useful the Razr 60 Ultra cover display is compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
For now, nothing is officially confirmed but we will be waiting for the next couple of months with our fingers very much crossed.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This monster rooftop tent is bigger than most bedrooms (and sets up in seconds)
Roofnest’s new Condor 2 XXL Air comfortably sleeps four adults, includes a mattress you never have to deflate
-
I’m a Mazda MX-5 owner and I can’t wait for it to go electric
The next MX-5 will still have an engine. But after that? The tiny sports car is going electric.
-
Google exec confirms Samsung XR headset launch date – and it's soon
Forget Android 16 – this is the news we all wanted
-
Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch right here, even though it's not great news for UK
Samsung will finally unveil its thinnest phone yet during a dedicated livestream – here's how to watch it live
-
Samsung's tri-fold Galaxy phone tipped to come with a hidden battery surprise
Source reveals how Samsung might be able to create a superthin device with decent battery life
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 said to be thinnest foldable yet – could be the breakthrough the market needs
Samsung’s next folding phone could take the form factor in a new direction
-
Samsung's 2025 TVs finally come to the UK – and get the seal of approval from a British institution
Samsung is now BAFTA's official screen partner, as it opens UK pre-orders for its new Neo QLED and OLED models
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 reportedly gets One UI 8 update already, with video showing several new features
You might still be waiting for One UI 7, but someone already has One UI 8
-
Samsung reportedly makes an impactful decision on the Galaxy Z Flip 7
And it might not please everyone
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date leaks again, but this time from a trusted source
It's time to get the diary out