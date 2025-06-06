Samsung's worst kept secret is no longer even a secret, as it accidentally leaks next phones

Quick Summary Samsung has accidentally shared the name of its new folding phones, the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. The reveal comes from the Galaxy Store, where a version of the Samsung Internet Browser was spotted with the new phone names on it.

Samsung is preparing to make a big showcase out of its next folding phones. Having recently dropped the bombshell that it’s planning to take the Z Fold to Ultra levels, this leak is perhaps a little less exciting – except for the fact that it names the phones.

In an interesting twist, GalaxyClub found a version of the Samsung Internet Browser that’s named as being specifically for the Fold 7 and Flip 7. As this is from the Galaxy Store, you could take it as an official mention of these two devices.

(Image credit: Galaxy Club)

Sure, there was never any doubt about the naming of these new devices, as we’ve seen a run of numerical updates from Samsung with each iteration of its folding phones. That won’t come as a surprise to anyone, but there’s still space for a little confusion.

First of all, why does the Fold 7 and Flip 7 need its own version of Samsung’s browser? How would it be any different to the Fold 6 and the Flip 6 – or indeed any of Samsung’s non-folding phones?

Put that to one side and return to Samsung’s recent official tease where it mentions the Ultra unfolding. While we’ve been tracking rumours of a much thinner Z Fold 7, there was never any suggestion (until Samsung started it) that it would be an Ultra device. Does that mean it will become the Z Fold 7 Ultra?

No, it seems that Samsung will stick to the Z Fold 7 name, with the Ultra side of the equation just being there to build the excitement as Samsung looks to launch its best folding phone yet. That’s something reliable leaker Max Jambor comments on, saying “there’s no Ultra model, at least not this summer. The Z Fold 7 itself will bring the ‘Ultra’ experience”, via a post on X.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch?

With Samsung starting to tease its new devices, we know we’re getting close to the launch of its new folding phones. That tease was no doubt the start of a run of information that’s going to come from Samsung, but so far that hasn’t included the official date for the next Galaxy Unpacked.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rumours have pinning this down as the first week in July and I have a sneaky suspicion that confirmation of the event will appear very soon. Why? Because Apple’s WWDC takes place next week and big tech brands love nothing more than announcing something in the middle of a rival’s event.