Apple teases iOS redesign in WWDC 25 clip

Quick Summary Apple's changes to iOS may be clearer after a new tease. We're expecting something inspired by the Apple Vision Pro.

It's a jubilant time of year of year for Apple fans. The brand will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday 9th June.

That event has historically played host to a wide range of new software and operating system-based goodies. The brand often utilises its opening keynote speech as a platform to introduce new software for every part of its portfolio.

All of the rumours and leaks so far have pointed to a new design, which will take on the glass-like aesthetic seen in the Apple Vision Pro's VisionOS. And the latest teaser from the brand seems to support that theory.

The WWDC website has been changed to offer a new tagline. That reads 'Sleek Peak' and is topped by an Apple logo which appears to be made from frosted glass.

(Image credit: Apple)

It should be an exciting update. Everything in the in the Apple catalogue from the Apple Watch to the iPad and the iPhone to the Mac is expected to receive the update, and we'd expect them all to make use of this theme in some way.

I think that's a much needed update. The brand has always been known for sleek, classy and minimal designs, and this embodies that perfectly. Keeping the design consistent across all of its products would also help to tie the entire ecosystem together a little more.

It's not the only big change expected either. Earlier rumours suggested that the brand is set to change the numbering convention of its software, to better align with the year. That means that we'll see all of the various operating systems released as xOS 26 this time out.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's not too much else to go on right now – Apple has always been pretty good at keeping things under wraps. Still, with less than a week to go before the show takes place, there's not much longer to wait for the news direct from the source.