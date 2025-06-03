Apple teases iOS redesign in WWDC 25 clip
There's a new tagline, too
Quick Summary
Apple's changes to iOS may be clearer after a new tease.
We're expecting something inspired by the Apple Vision Pro.
It's a jubilant time of year of year for Apple fans. The brand will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday 9th June.
That event has historically played host to a wide range of new software and operating system-based goodies. The brand often utilises its opening keynote speech as a platform to introduce new software for every part of its portfolio.
All of the rumours and leaks so far have pointed to a new design, which will take on the glass-like aesthetic seen in the Apple Vision Pro's VisionOS. And the latest teaser from the brand seems to support that theory.
The WWDC website has been changed to offer a new tagline. That reads 'Sleek Peak' and is topped by an Apple logo which appears to be made from frosted glass.
It should be an exciting update. Everything in the in the Apple catalogue from the Apple Watch to the iPad and the iPhone to the Mac is expected to receive the update, and we'd expect them all to make use of this theme in some way.
I think that's a much needed update. The brand has always been known for sleek, classy and minimal designs, and this embodies that perfectly. Keeping the design consistent across all of its products would also help to tie the entire ecosystem together a little more.
It's not the only big change expected either. Earlier rumours suggested that the brand is set to change the numbering convention of its software, to better align with the year. That means that we'll see all of the various operating systems released as xOS 26 this time out.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's not too much else to go on right now – Apple has always been pretty good at keeping things under wraps. Still, with less than a week to go before the show takes place, there's not much longer to wait for the news direct from the source.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Now that's a camera bar – Pixel 10 Pro leaks and puts iPhone 17 in its place
If you're a fan of slick design, look away now
-
Comparing cameras – will you be happy to fit the iPhone 17 Pro in your pocket?
Leaked images showcase a sizable shot-snapping difference between old and new
-
macOS 26 leaks ahead of WWDC – or at least its full name does
The new Mac software is coming
-
Your iPhone just got its biggest AI upgrade yet
This will change how you use AI forever
-
Tesla brings a free update to iPhone that makes charging alerts easier to see
It should seriously improve the charging experience
-
Android phones are getting a Dynamic Island... sort of
Android 16 is bringing an iPhone feature to millions of phones
-
Google Maps gets an iPhone update that'll become an everyday essential for many
This will make trip planning much easier
-
You'll have to wait for iPhone 18 Pro for Apple's rumoured under-display camera, but it could be worth it
The rumoured design is totally mid-2010's Android and we love it