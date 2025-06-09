Your iPhone will look very different after Apple's Liquid Glass update

Quick Summary The much-rumoured Liquid Glass iOS redesign has been officially unveiled, with Apple announcing its biggest new operating system tweak in a decade. The new design will be launching across all devices, including watchOS and CarPlay.

Apple has announced a unified design that will run across iOS, macOS and all of its platforms.

As rumoured earlier today, Liquid Glass is a new design language for Apple's operating systems and incorporates see-through elements that adapt to movement and interactions.

The overall layout is similar to before, but icons, widgets and other elements now have a glass-like form, with blurred backgrounds behind. You can even choose to have all apps on your device become transparent.

Even the Apple Watch will receive the new Liquid Glass design, which makes it look more like an iPhone lockscreen for the first time. CarPlay gets the new aesthetic too.

(Image credit: Apple)

Liquid Glass will be part of iOS 26 and the other operating system updates when they arrive later this year.

It will change just about every element on your Apple products, while some of the main first-party apps and services will also gain new features and simplification. We're yet to see how this will work on an actual device, but it could well appear in beta form soon.

(Image credit: Apple)

It's then likely that the final version of the software will be available for all devices from September, which is when we expect the new range of iPhones to launch. It could even debut shortly before the iPhone 17 series handsets are unveiled.

Apple also revealed during WWDC 25 that this new design is the biggest the company has introduced since iOS 7 in 2013 – it's a "once in a decade" thing, it claimed.

You can check out all the news from this year's WWDC keynote address in our live blog right here on T3.