Your iPhone will look very different after Apple's Liquid Glass update
All your other Apple devices are getting the new redesign too
Quick Summary
The much-rumoured Liquid Glass iOS redesign has been officially unveiled, with Apple announcing its biggest new operating system tweak in a decade.
The new design will be launching across all devices, including watchOS and CarPlay.
Apple has announced a unified design that will run across iOS, macOS and all of its platforms.
As rumoured earlier today, Liquid Glass is a new design language for Apple's operating systems and incorporates see-through elements that adapt to movement and interactions.
The overall layout is similar to before, but icons, widgets and other elements now have a glass-like form, with blurred backgrounds behind. You can even choose to have all apps on your device become transparent.
Even the Apple Watch will receive the new Liquid Glass design, which makes it look more like an iPhone lockscreen for the first time. CarPlay gets the new aesthetic too.
When is Apple's Liquid Glass update coming?
Liquid Glass will be part of iOS 26 and the other operating system updates when they arrive later this year.
It will change just about every element on your Apple products, while some of the main first-party apps and services will also gain new features and simplification. We're yet to see how this will work on an actual device, but it could well appear in beta form soon.
It's then likely that the final version of the software will be available for all devices from September, which is when we expect the new range of iPhones to launch. It could even debut shortly before the iPhone 17 series handsets are unveiled.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Apple also revealed during WWDC 25 that this new design is the biggest the company has introduced since iOS 7 in 2013 – it's a "once in a decade" thing, it claimed.
You can check out all the news from this year's WWDC keynote address in our live blog right here on T3.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Apple's new Mac software brings many iOS 26 benefits – but adds one thing
Changes aplenty
-
Apple's AirPods are getting a very useful upgrade – but not all models
Apple is updating AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 with some great creativity features
-
Apple takes gaming seriously at last – separate Games app coming to iOS 26
Apple Games will include Arcade and other gaming services
-
Apple confirms iOS 26 with huge updates and major new features
Apple's switching up its naming game
-
Forget Google's Material 3 Expressive, Apple's "Liquid Glass" iOS 26 could be the real game-changer
Apple is preparing the biggest change to iOS in years – and we should see it later today
-
Apple Watch just got a surprise app upgrade that we've waited years for
Hint: it's yellow and ghost-like
-
How to watch WWDC 25 and see the iOS 26 launch live
Here's how to watch Apple's latest announcements today and what to expect
-
Apple could be working on five AirPods upgrades – may even announce them next week
With the iOS 26 reveal just days away, Apple's said to be planning key AirPods upgrades