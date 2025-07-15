iPhone 17 Pro new colours reportedly revealed from an interesting source

Quick Summary A new leak might have just showcased the colours for the new iPhone range. And there is more than one surprise in there!

The new iPhone release is expected in just a couple of months, and the rumour mill has already been turning furiously. It feels like a lifetime ago that we learned of the design for the range, which employs a different camera bar for each of its models.

Now, it looks as though we might know the colours for the models – and it comes from rather an unlikely place. Shared on Twitter by Sonny Dickson, the colours of the lens rings on the camera may give us the best insight yet.

The tweet showcases the colour options for each model in the range. That starts with the base model iPhone 17, with options in black, grey, silver, light blue, light green and light purple.

Next up is the iPhone 17 Air, which is seen in black, silver, blue grey and light gold. Last but not least is the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, shown in black, grey, silver, dark blue and orange.

iPhone 17 lens protection cover will match the phone color. The orange one for the Pro Max might hint at a new shade, possibly dark gold or copper. pic.twitter.com/BMamZ45nowJuly 14, 2025

It's worth noting that the colour names employed here are indicative of the overall appearance, but they aren't necessarily the final colour names, or even indicative of the overall colour of the device. These parts tend to have a similar appearance, but can be a different shade to the back panel.

For example, the orange hue on the camera ring may be paired with a copper-toned device. For me, that's the most exciting piece of news here – a copper coloured device would look simply fantastic, in my opinion.

The dark blue option is also likely to cause some excitement among fans. Blue was a favourite back on the iPhone 15 Pro, but it was notably absent on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

The remainder of the range doesn't really throw up too many surprises. You've got a smattering of more juvenile colours on the base model – light purple could be a neat evolution from the pinks we've seen recently – while the new iPhone 17 Air is seen in an array of safe colours. With just a few months until we expect them to launch, we'll be keeping a close eye out for any more leaks and rumours.