iPhone 18 Air already in development, says expert – and it'll come with a big screen upgrade
There's a long life ahead of Apple's new slim handset
Quick Summary
The iPhone Air model looks set to have a long life.
That's according to a new report, which offers early details about the next two generations.
For fans of the iPhone, 2025 looks set to be a landmark year. It's no secret that the model range has been consistent for a number of years, but that's set to change dramatically this year.
We've already seen the launch of the iPhone 16e. That's the new entry-point into the range, which replaces the older iPhone SE and offers a compelling package for those looking to undercut the iPhone 16 base model.
Still, the real change is set to come later this year. The iPhone 17 range is expected in the Autumn, and will undoubtedly be the most significant design change in recent times. Each of the models in the range looks to utilise a different design, and there's even a new slim phone in the iPhone 17 Air.
While 2025 will almost certainly be the first we see of that model, it's unlikely to be the last. That's according to a new report from renowned tech insider, Ming-Chi Kuo.
The future of the iPhone Air
The analyst suggests that the iPhone 18 Air is already in development, while the iPhone 19 Air is being worked on too. That's a great sign for those who like the format, as it seems that Apple is determined to keep it in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
So, what can we expect for those models? According to the report, the 18 Air will be a more incremental upgrade, but the 19 Air – that's set to launch in late 2027 – will utilise a bigger screen size.
Previous rumours had suggested that a 6.9-inch display – equivalent to the size of the iPhone Pro Max models – had been in development. Those are said to have been shelved over fears of bending, but it looks like it may be back in development.
Another point of note is the release cadence for the base model. That sticks to the usual second half of the year for the iPhone 17, but is said to switch up for the iPhone 18.
Kuo suggests that the base model will launch in the first half of 2027 alongside the 'e' variant, which would be a significant shift. That would leave the iPhone Fold, the 18 Pro, Pro Max and Air to launch in the usual window.
