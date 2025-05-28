iPhone 17 Air looks simply incredible in leaked video

Quick Summary xxxx

Along with the other new iPhones this year, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a rival to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, in the guise of the much-rumoured iPhone 17 Air.

Yep, after foldable displays and the never-ending expansion of camera megapixels, the new smartphone battleground is seemingly their waistline – with Apple set to follow Samsung with a superthin device.

We've even seen mock-ups and dummies of it before, but there's a new clip that's been posted online to give us even more to salivate over (or should that be less?). And while the handset in the latest video is likely to be a dummy unit too, it's the closest we've come yet to seeing what it could look like.

(Image credit: Majinbu)

The video was posted on X by trusted leaker Majinbu and not only shows the slim body – thought to be just 5.5mm – we also get to see how the camera bump might turn out.

It's long been known that the camera units on the next batch of iPhones could have a significant redesign – not least on the iPhone 17 Pro models – but this looks to have a different texture and be made of a different material.

The sides look to be made of titanium in the clip, much like the Pro devices for the last couple of years, but it's actually rumoured to be "series 7000 aluminium". That will make it more lightweight.

iPhone 17 Air is beautiful pic.twitter.com/VuW8kHnGdaMay 25, 2025

What else do we know about the iPhone 17 Air?

Majinbu has also posted speculated details on their blog site, which reveals the display will be OLED with the rear protected by ceramic shield glass.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The screen, like with the Pro models, will feature ProMotion technology, it is claimed, which is capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. It'll also sport Apple's Always-On functionality – whereby the refresh rate is dropped dramatically when the phone is not in use, in order to save battery life, yet will still show notifications and the like.

It is said to weigh no more than 146g and run on the A19 chip. There's a single 48-megapixel camera on the rear, while FaceTime is supported thanks to a 24-megapixel Face ID camera in the Dynamic Island on the front.

It's also suggested that the battery inside the iPhone 17 Air will be smaller than a conventional iPhone – likely 3,000mAh. However, Apple could use silicon-carbon technology, which is more efficient so could last just as long.

We'll likely have to wait until September to find out if all this is true, but it's a certainty that this won't be the last leak before then. T3 will update you on any more interesting rumours that appear.