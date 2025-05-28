iPhone 17 Air looks simply incredible in leaked video
A trusted leaker has posted a video of an alleged iPhone 17 Air – and yes, it is superslim
Quick Summary
Along with the other new iPhones this year, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a rival to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, in the guise of the much-rumoured iPhone 17 Air.
Yep, after foldable displays and the never-ending expansion of camera megapixels, the new smartphone battleground is seemingly their waistline – with Apple set to follow Samsung with a superthin device.
We've even seen mock-ups and dummies of it before, but there's a new clip that's been posted online to give us even more to salivate over (or should that be less?). And while the handset in the latest video is likely to be a dummy unit too, it's the closest we've come yet to seeing what it could look like.
The video was posted on X by trusted leaker Majinbu and not only shows the slim body – thought to be just 5.5mm – we also get to see how the camera bump might turn out.
It's long been known that the camera units on the next batch of iPhones could have a significant redesign – not least on the iPhone 17 Pro models – but this looks to have a different texture and be made of a different material.
The sides look to be made of titanium in the clip, much like the Pro devices for the last couple of years, but it's actually rumoured to be "series 7000 aluminium". That will make it more lightweight.
iPhone 17 Air is beautiful pic.twitter.com/VuW8kHnGdaMay 25, 2025
What else do we know about the iPhone 17 Air?
Majinbu has also posted speculated details on their blog site, which reveals the display will be OLED with the rear protected by ceramic shield glass.
The screen, like with the Pro models, will feature ProMotion technology, it is claimed, which is capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. It'll also sport Apple's Always-On functionality – whereby the refresh rate is dropped dramatically when the phone is not in use, in order to save battery life, yet will still show notifications and the like.
It is said to weigh no more than 146g and run on the A19 chip. There's a single 48-megapixel camera on the rear, while FaceTime is supported thanks to a 24-megapixel Face ID camera in the Dynamic Island on the front.
It's also suggested that the battery inside the iPhone 17 Air will be smaller than a conventional iPhone – likely 3,000mAh. However, Apple could use silicon-carbon technology, which is more efficient so could last just as long.
We'll likely have to wait until September to find out if all this is true, but it's a certainty that this won't be the last leak before then. T3 will update you on any more interesting rumours that appear.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
