You'll have to wait for iPhone 18 Pro for Apple's rumoured under-display camera, but it could be worth it

Quick Summary A new report suggests a big change could be coming to the iPhone 18 Pro range. That would see the least-cluttered display of any iPhone yet.

While there's always something new and shiny to obsess over on a new iPhone, there's still more for fans to add to their wishlist. Users are always looking at ways to add features to the handsets, in a bid to push them even further.

Now, a new report suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro could include a long-awaited feature for fans. That's an under-display sensor, capable of hiding Face ID capabilities beneath the screen and removing any unsightly cut-outs.

According to a report by The Information, the iPhone 18 Pro models will put Face ID, proximity and light sensors under the display. That would offer a much more uninterrupted display, with only a single hole-punch cut-out on the left-hand side, according to the report.

Frankly, I think that sounds fantastic. It's very reminiscent of the Android phone designs which were popular a few years ago, and it's not hard to see why. Ultimately, if uninterrupted screen real estate is your biggest concern, there are few better ways to do it.

(Image credit: Future)

Less is more

It doesn't stop there, either. The report goes on to suggest that the 2027 launch – that would be the iPhone 19 range – which is said to place the front-facing camera under the display, too. That would offer a truly uninterrupted experience, without any Dynamic Island or notch to speak of.

That year would mark the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone, too, which suggests the feature could be part of a celebratory effort from the brand. Regardless, it would mark another significant design change for the brand.

(Image credit: AppleTalk)

One more thing...

That report doesn't just look to the future, either. It also mentions one significant point about the iPhone 17 Air, which is the slim phone expected later this year.

As we'd already guessed, that model will feature a smaller battery capacity due to its size, which could make all-day use more of a challenge. To combat this, the brand is said to be developing an accessory – a phone case with a battery pack built in – to offer some additional juice.

Whether or not that's worth it will come down to your personal preference. Many may question the point of bulking out a slim phone with a case, just to match the performance of phone with a similar overall size. Still, it's good to know that options will exist for users.