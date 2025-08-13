5 things the iPhone 17 needs to make it a winner – my feature wish list

The next iPhone is probably less than a month away from launch at this stage, and although there have been a few sketchy details, the final phone remains a mystery.

There was once a time when a new iPhone would be a marvel of new features, instantly making the last model seem like ancient tech. Now though innovations tend to be smaller and more iterative. Cameras get better sensors, screens get brighter, battery life improves.

This is not unusual – the same happened with digital cameras as they reached maturity (before being mostly being made redundant by cameraphones). Plus, you still see a significant improvement over a few generations, which suits most buyers. If you hold on to the phone for two years on a contract, the next model will be a big jump still.

I've been using the iPhone 16 Pro for the last 11 months and it's still an excellent phone. However, seeing some of the competition out there, there are certainly things on my wish list for the next model. Some of these will likely happen, while others are probably more likely in next year's phone – or even the year after that.

(Image credit: Future)

1. 200MP camera / 10x zoom

It's fair to say that while Apple's current camera lineup on the iPhone 16 takes great pictures, the specs are somewhat conservative. A 48MP main camera and ultra-wide, backed up with a 12MP telephoto at 5x zoom. A more populated sensor would allow for greater pixel binning and cropping to get the shot you want.

Does anyone really need a 10x zoom on a phone? Probably not more than once a year but it's an impressive feature that Apple could easily deliver on, if it wanted. I miss the days of Nokia's N95 which had a true optical zoom camera. Using telescope optics this could still be done and much smaller, removing the need for multiple sensors and lenses.

(Image credit: Wi-Fi Alliance)

2. Wi-Fi 7 connectivity

Interestingly, Wi-Fi 7 is already supported in the iPhone 16, though not to its full 320Mhz bandwidth. It would make sense then, that the next iPhone will increase the bandwidth to make full usage of Wi-Fi 7.

We are also likely to see an upgrade to Bluetooth 5.4, though the next mobile connectivity upgrade to 5.5G or 5G Advanced may be at least another generation away.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Under Display Camera or fingerprint sensor

While I've grown to love the Dynamic Island and the live notifications if delivers, having a completely uninterrupted screen for watching movies would be preferable. And while FaceID has made fingerprint recognition practically redundant in most situations, having a backup wouldn't be so bad.

Previous arguments for not putting these functions under the screen has been that it would reduce the quality around the area, to let the light through. If Apple wanted to solve this though I'm sure it could. We could still keep the Dynamic Island in some situations too, even without the camera showing.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

If you're right-handed, you probably wouldn't even consider how even phone features could be set up in your favour. There are some exceptions, such as the keyboard settings that let you move the keys closer to the left or right, so you can type one handed with your thumb, even on the Pro Max and Plus models. Others however are less obvious.

When holding the phone with my left hand, my fingers tend to muffle the speaker on the bottom, where as right handed you would cover the microphone. Yes, you can change your grip, but it is the most comfortable way to hold it.

The biggest factor though, is the Camera Control button, which sits neatly at your thumb while holding with your right hand but wierdly at your second finger with your left. Also the natural way to turn the camera horizontally from your left hand, puts the camera control button underneath.

There have been sightings of an iPhone 17 Pro in use and it was said to have an additional camera control button. Having the Action button work like the camera control and then allowing both to be customised could solve this dilemma. Let's hope that's what has been done.

(Image credit: Michal Dufka / Behance.net)

5. Fold

An iPhone fold is almost certainly in development, however, the chances of us seeing it this year are very slim. At best, we're expecting to see a model in 2026, with the iPhone 18 (presuming current numbering continues) but not likely before.

I do think a folding iPhone would make sense, allowing an iPad-eque screen size from a pocket-friendly device. Though for me a clam-shell design would be even more appealing. I really want an iPhone Pro-sized 6.3-inch display from a device that folds up smaller than the iPhone mini.

The iPhone event normally occurs in the second Tuesday of September, which this year would be 9th September. At that point we will know what we've got and what we have to wait another year for. I'm just hoping at least some of my wishes are answered.