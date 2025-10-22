Yes, iPhone 17 Pro can change from Cosmic Orange to pink

Quick Summary A couple of examples have appeared online showing the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro turning to a pinky colour. It’s thought this is due to prolonged exposure to hydrogen peroxide and that reacting with the artificial oxide layer on top of the phone’s aluminium frame.

Apple made a bold move this year when it announced its iPhone 17 Pro models. Unlike previous iterations, the flagship phones don’t come in standard black. Instead, the colour options are Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange and Silver.

Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max also had a change up in design. They both have a large camera housing on the rear that spans the width of the device, while a glass panel sits below delivering a dual-texture look. The frame is made from anodised aluminium rather than titanium and it’s that element that’s causing a couple of models to change colour.

Why are some iPhone 17 Pro models changing colour?

According to a report on 9to5Mac, there have been a couple of instances where the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro models have changed to a pinky colour. The examples were highlighted on both Reddit and TikTok in separate instances, though it’s fair to say this doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue so don’t panic.

The report on 9to5Mac has suggested what might be causing the discolouration, however, so if you do have the Cosmic Orange and you don’t want it turning to pink, you need to avoid getting any peroxide-based cleaning solvents near your phone. The anodised aluminium frame of the iPhone 17 Pro has an artificial oxide layer to help with corrosion resistance and colour uniformity, 9to5Mac explains.

(Image credit: Future)

That layer can be compromised if it is exposed to hydrogen peroxide as this is an oxidiser and can cause the underlying metal to react. The discolouration of the examples posted online only seem to affect the aluminium frame rather than the glass panel, supporting this theory.

Apple does warn to avoid products containing bleach and hydrogen peroxide on its support website, saying, “Don’t use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don’t submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents. After disinfecting, wipe with a soft, slightly damp (with water), lint-free cloth.”

So if you don’t fancy a pink phone, it’s probably best to follow this advice. If you’re bored of the orange and fancy a change, well then that’s on you but we’d suggest a case is a better option.