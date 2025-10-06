Orange really is the new black – now you can turn any device Cosmic Orange, including a Pixel 10

Quick Summary Apple's iconic orange hue is now available on a wide range of different devices. That's thanks to a company called dBrand, and brings it to all kinds of other brands.

There are many things we can talk about with the launch of a new iPhone. There's almost always some new tech involved, as well as a headline feature which is touted in the launch event.

Despite all of that, we seem to be pre-programmed to come back to colour. This year, the iPhone 17 Pro took that cake, with its new Cosmic Orange hue taking over much of the discourse.

It's definitely a love-it-or-hate-it thing, with almost as many people appearing to think it's the best thing since sliced bread as those who think it's a hue best reserved for lifeboats and citrus fruits.

But if you do happen to find yourself in the first camp, though, there's great news. A new range of cases and skins has been launched by a company called dBrand, which allows you to let all manner of devices cosplay as an orange iPhone.

That includes popular Android phones like the new Google Pixel 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It goes even further, though, with the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Steam Deck showcased kitted out in the hue.

(Image credit: dBrand)

Even other Apple devices get the treatment. The brand has draped MacBooks, iPads and even the new iPhone Air in the colour, meaning everyone can get in on the action.

While there's definitely a tongue-in-cheek element to the release, even I can't deny its appeal – and I'm really not a fan of the colour on the iPhone. There's definitely something about seeing it on a range of different products which softens the severity of its impact. I'm a particular fan of it on the Pixel, actually, though I can't put my finger on precisely why.

There's no word on pricing just yet, though the full range will be available to purchase on the dBrand website. There's also the promise of support for "hundreds of devices" which suggests there could be even more excitement on the way.