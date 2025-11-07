iPhone 18 Pro could see Apple make its flagship a bit more fun

Quick Summary Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models could come in three new, rather interesting colour options. A reliable leaker claims Apple is considering brown, pink and purple options for its 2026 flagship phone.

When Apple announced the iPhone 17 Pro models in September this year, they came with a bit of a surprise. Not only was there a new design, but there was no black option. Instead, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are only available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver.

Having seen all three in the flesh, it’s the Cosmic Orange I would pick every single time, but next year, I might have a harder choice on my hands if the latest report is to be believed.

What colours might the iPhone 18 Pro come in?

According to renowned leaker Digital Chat Station, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro models could come in brown, purple, and burgundy – replacing this year’s silver, blue and orange.

They also posted on Chinese social site Weibo (via 9to5Mac) that there'll be no black alternative again. However, considering there's little else to go on for now, it’s worth taking these new colour suggestions with a sprinkle of the old salt for now.

As 9to5Mac points out, it depends on the translation platform you use as to what the colours are called, but neither give a great deal more detail. Weibo’s translation spits out Coffee, Purple and Wine Red, while Google Translate says Coffee Brown, Purple and Burgundy. Apple Translate said Coffee, Purple and Burgundy.

The exact colours therefore appear a little up in the air for now, but what's interesting is that it would seem Apple is set to ditch the black model forever.

That will no doubt upset some, especially those that prefer their phone to be subtle, but a mix of brown, pink and purple could make for some interesting choices. I don’t know about you but I’d go purple based on these options – I always had a soft spot for the purple iPhone 14 Pro.

For now, nothing is confirmed and given we have only just seen the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro models, we should assume that plenty will change over the next year.

It’s always fun to see what the rumour mill has churned up, though.