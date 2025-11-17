I've found the iPhone 17 Pro MagSafe case I've wanted Apple to make for years

Apple decided to ditch using real leather for its own iPhone cases a couple of years ago, and while many would applaud the move, I lamented the decision. While I understand the ethical and practical reasons behind it, I have always preferred wrapping the brand's flagship models in materials that look and feel premium.

If Apple's replacement FineWoven cases weren't so beset by issues, I might have been better persuaded. But as thing stand, I've been looking for a decent leather alternative ever since.

It's a task that's become even more important since the release of the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max (my own particular handset). Not only is there more real estate on the rear to match with, thanks to the extended camera plateaux, but the Cosmic Orange colourway sticks out like a sore thumb if you don't find the right balance.

Thankfully, I've found the ideal partner – and it's exactly the sort of case Apple abandoned.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

The Mujjo Leather Case for the iPhone 17 Pro Max is exactly what I was looking for. It supports MagSafe charging (and the ability to stick accessories to the outside), while also looking classy and expensive.

It feels great in the hand, with a fine grain on the outer shell and protective, soft touch on the inside to protect the iPhone. It also feels like it'll weather well – with a slight patina forming that only real leather seems to pull off well.

The tan colour also matches the Cosmic Orange of the iPhone very well, while Mujjo's buttons shine in similar fashion.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

I still have older iPhones wrapped in Apple's own leather cases, and they feel very similar in finish. You don't get the Apple logo on the rear this time, of course, while the Mujjo logo is a little too large at the bottom, but that's just splitting hairs.

This is the case Apple should still be doing, I feel, and I'm glad someone still is.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Mujjo also makes other Apple accessory cases in the same material, such as for the AirPods Pro case. And you can get a matching MagSafe wallet to attach to the back of your iPhone.

There are multiple other colours available too, including bronze red (burgundy), basalt (a greeny blue), Monaco blue (a brighter blue), and black. But if you have a Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max, you really can't go far wrong with the tan version.

Priced at £59 / $59 / €59, it's available from the likes of Amazon now.