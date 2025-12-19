The iPhone Fold might not be in your hands until 2027, expert reveals

Quick Summary A popular Apple insider has noted that the iPhone Fold may not be around as soon as we thought. Production capacity may not allow for smooth shipments until the year following its launch.

With 2026 right on the horizon, many will be looking at what the big hitters of tech have to come in the new year. For Apple, there's one product which is expected to make more headlines than any other.

According to pretty much every insider out there, 2026 is the year where Apple will unveil its long awaited foldable phone. The iPhone Fold has been rumoured for years, and looks likely to be unveiled next year – but it might not be available in the same time frame.

That's the latest news from respected analyst and Apple insider, Ming-Chi Kuo, who made an appearance on the MacroMicro podcast (via 9to5Mac). In that appearance, Kuo noted that the iPhone Fold is expected to be available later than it launches.

He notes that the product is still expected to be announced in the second half of 2026 – likely at Apple's annual autumn event – but that "smooth shipments" may not be available before 2027. That comes down to a mix of limited supply and strong demand expectations, which could sell out the initial stock.

Kuo also addressed the recent rumours of a larger-than-expected shipment volume. There, he said, "Considering the difficulty of ramping up production, and the fact that specifications may only be finalized toward the end of the year, shipment estimates will likely be revised”.

Really, there's nothing too surprising in what has been said here. While the news of those massive numbers was exciting, it always felt just a little off – Apple plotting to sell half of the current foldable phone market with a first-gen, high-cost device seemed foolhardy, particularly after the reception the iPhone Air has received.

Instead, I'd anticipate a scenario where the device is launched with a small, initial run, and the ability to ramp up volume if the demand dictates it. And as that seems to tally up with what Kuo has suggested, I'd wager that it's not too big of a leap.

