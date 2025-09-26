iPhone Air is just the start – Apple's first foldable is expected to be even thinner

Quick Summary Apple could beat it's own record for slimmest phone next year. The iPhone Fold is said to blow the iPhone Air out of the water.

It's hard to believe it has only been a few weeks since Apple launched the iPhone 17 range. The brand unveiled one of its best base models ever, alongside redesigned Pro models.

It also unveiled the iPhone Air – a first of its kind slim iPhone which marks the brands response to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. That's currently the slimmest model in the catalogue – though it might not be for long.

We've heard rumours about the iPhone Fold finally entering the fray next year, marking Apple's first point of entry into the world of foldable phones. And it seems that device could blow the Air out of the water.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the anticipated unfolded thickness of the iPhone Fold is in the 4.5-4.8mm range. That's significantly less than the iPhone Air's 5.6mm frame, and will make it the slimmest handset in Apple's range

It won't quite beat records in the foldable phone realm, though. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Honor Magic V5 are said to sit at 4.2mm unfolded, which represents the cutting edge right now.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfi)

Even so, it's a solid entrance to that arena. Apple has really regained its old ethos of "best, not first" here, and it should make for a device which is competitive right out of the gate.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the device is priced and what sort of specs it has, but overall I'm excited by the prospect. Apple is one of the largest technology companies in the world, and it should be putting out devices which sit are innovative.

This feels a lot like that – it's the iPhone I always wanted! With around a year before the anticipated launch window, we're expecting to see a lot more leaks and rumours before the device is in hand.