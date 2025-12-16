Apple looks set to ditch ubiquitous tech to make first foldable iPhone thinner

Quick Summary The iPhone Fold could be missing one key piece of tech. Face ID is said to be missing from the model, which is expected in 2026.

With 2026 right on the horizon, one of the biggest launches anticipated in the next 12 months is the iPhone Fold. After many years of watching from the sidelines as its competitors battled for supremacy in the foldable phone world, Apple looks to finally enter the fray.

But new reports suggest it may not be as fully featured as one might hope. According to a recent post by renowned leaker, Digital Chat Station (via Macrumors), the device will do away with Face ID in favour of Touch ID.

That's not too much of a surprise. The mechanics of the Face ID module are more complex, and would add more bulk and heft to the frame – compromising the slimness of the device.

The Touch ID fingerprint sensor, by comparison, is much smaller, and will almost certainly fit into the power button on the side. It's worth noting, though, that other slim foldable phones do manage to include both touch and facial recognition – the Honor Magic V5, for example, or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Elsewhere, the post suggests that the device will have a very strong hinge. There is also expected to be a minimal crease, which has reportedly been a key design consideration for the brand.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Personally, it's not something I've ever found to be too much of a problem. As a long-time user of, and advocate for, foldable phones, I can tell you that any internal crease – especially on a book-style folding device – is only seen by those around you, and is never felt.

Still, it would certainly be a point of difference for Apple to pin its launch upon. Other reports and rumours suggest that the device will utilise a wider aspect ratio than others on the market.

Last, but not least, the model is expected to utilise a hole-punch cutout on the front display, which minimises the inactive screen space around the front camera. There's no confirmation around what will happen with the Dynamic Island in such instances.